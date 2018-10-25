Seahorse Lubricant wins manual transmission oil award for 2018

The Chief Executive Officer of Sea Horse Industries Limited, HRM Ebuka Onunkwo, has assured that his company would not compromise its standard in lubricating oil production.
Onunkwo said his company would always strive to maintain the standard it had set in the oil sector.
Sea Horse Lubricant is an indigenous brand manufactured in Ozubulu, Anambra State.
He stated this in Lagos shortly after his company won the Manual Transmission oil award for 2018 at the occasion of IOGRHS annual Oil and Gas Product Forum, held at the Sheraton Hotel and Towers, Ikeja.
This year's event was tagged, ‘Oil and Gas Product Manufacturing: Prospects , Challenges and Progress'.
The organisers had earlier revealed that the award was in recognition of the industry’s ability to produce local lubricants with good quality with international standard.
Onunkwo, while receiving the award, noted that the honour on his company was a boost "for further dedication, for the good of Nigeria and benefit to mankind."
He, therefore, dedicated the award to members of his staff for their relentless efforts in making Sea Horse industries a force to reckon with in lubricant oil production.
Interestingly, Onunkwo revealed that his company has contributed to the nation’s economy by way of job creation, which has helped to reduce the number of the teeming jobless youths on the streets.
The CEO further hinted that efforts were still on to achieve the target of being the best lubricant industry in Africa before 2028, adding that the company was presently producing 24 million litres per annual, he however, expressed hope that it would expand with time.
“The oil is blended locally in Nigeria, we have a mega plant in Ozubulu, Anambra State and we have expatriates who are among our staff working for us. All our machines are made in Turkey and they are all installed here in the factory by the citizens of Turkey who have trained our people that are doing well in that area today.
“It is worthy to note that we are not competing or aiming at competing with companies in Nigeria, or to copy them. To remain relevant in this industry, quality is our watch word and that is what we stand for . What I am producing in Nigeria today, is better in terms of quality than what I was importing”
"So far, we have surpassed the standard. If everybody in the lubricant industry in Nigeria abides by the standard of SON as Seahorse does, Nigeria will be free from recycled used oil”.
