Nigerian man flaunts his crush on Facebook, says she promises him a kiss if her photo gets 1m likes

In recent times, people are ready to do anything for the sake of love or to get a lady’s attention. They do not care about all the tests the lady will put them through, all that matters is getting what they want.

A young man identified as Sean Manuel Onuorah on Facebook has taken to his profile to share the picture of a beautiful lady. He referred to the lady as his crush.

Onuorah also shared screenshots of his conversation with the lady who was identified as Christina Agaji. According to the post, the lady promised to give him a kiss if her picture hits one million likes on his page.

Sean Manuel Onuorah

He shared screenshots of their conversation with the caption: “Isn’t she the prettiest thing......, Shez my crush y'all. Help your boy win a kiss guys....please like, share and comment. Gracias.”

See post below:

However, some of his friends think this task cannot be achieved as the lady is just interested in having fun. It was also reported that Onuorah and Agaji met on social media.

All the best!

