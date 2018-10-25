BREAKING: Jafar arrives Kano to meet lawmakers over his bribery allegations against Ganduje (photos)

In a bid to defend his bribery allegation against the governor of Kano, Abdullahi Ganduje, the publisher of news website Daily Nigerian, Jafar Jafar, on Thursday, October 25, arrived the state to meet the House of Assembly.
The publisher of news website Daily Nigerian, Jafar Jafar, has arrived in Kano for a meeting with the state House of Assembly Committee investigating the bribery allegation against Governor Abdullahi Ganduje, Channels Television reports.
Jafar is expected to proceed from the airport to meet with the committee which was set up on Monday, October 15, to investigate the authenticity of the video clip published by his website, allegedly showing the governor receiving bribe from contractors, a claim Ganduje has described as false.
Jafar Jafar, centre in white, flanked by state officials to defend the authenticity of his allegations against Ganduje (Photo credit: Channels TV)
Jafar is expected to present his defence at the Kano state House of Assembly (Photo credit: Channels TV)
Security in the state has been beefed up ahead of Jafar's arrival at the House of Assembly (Photo credit: Channels TV)
Recall that Legit.ng reported that it was a parade of security operatives as a 7-man investigative committee set up by Kano state House of Assembly to look into the bribery scandal involving the governor of the state, Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, began hearing.
In view of his arrival, security was beefed up at the assembly and a team of operatives were reportedly dispatched to the airport to escort him to the House complex.
Much ealier, Legit.ng gathered that the committee set up by the Kano state House of Assembly to investigate the authenticity of a video clip allegedly showing Ganduje receiving bribe has summoned Ja’afar to appear before it.
It was learnt Daily Nigerian is an online Newspaper that published the controversial video clip. The committee's secretary, Mujtafa Aminu, disclosed this in an interview with newsmen in Kano on Friday, October 19.
How workaholic Governor Ganduje is transforming Kano state - Legit TV
[embedded content]
Source: Legit.ng
Related Articles
Breaking: Buhari arrives Rivers to commission new Port Harcourt Airport Intnl terminal
By Anthony Ogbonna President Muhammadu Buhari has arrived Rivers state to commission the new Port Harcourt Airport International Terminal.President Buhari who arrived the state’s capital, Port
President Buhari to open Port Harcourt international airport on Thursday, October 25
- For the first time since becoming president, Muhammadu Buhari will be visiting Rivers state- President Buhari's visit to the state is for the inauguration
Check out the emotional message Lionel Messi sent to his son Thiago after Barcelona's win over Inter
- Spanish League champions maintained their 100% win record in the Champions League - Rafinha and Jordi Alba's goals handed the Catalans maximum victory in
Most Watched VideosView all posts
Praise & Worship by 12 years old Odehyieba Priscilla ( Must Watch)
Remain Blessed for Worshipping with Me to give Glory to God.
Best Response Ever to the Age-old Question - "What Will You Do If Your Partner Denies Paternity?"
Best Response Ever to the Age-old Question - "What Will You Do If Your Partner Denies Paternity?" Watch and share ...after you laugh!
Most Read NewsView all posts
Agony on Osisioma pipeline explosion: Poverty led me to scoop fuel from the leaking pipeline
BY ANAYO OKOLI &UGOCHUKWU ALARIBE UMUAHIA-A survivor of last Friday’s pipeline explosion in Umuimo and Umuaduru communities in Osisioma Ngwa council, near Aba, Abia State, which
Ex-army provost Idada, Obaseki’s aide join PDP
By Alemma-Ozioruva AliuBENIN CITY – THE rank of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Edo state depleted Wednesday as former Provost Marshal of the Nigerian
Elections not do-or-die affair, INEC tells politicians
By Omeiza Ajayi ABUJA— Ahead of the February general elections, Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, has warned politicians against seeing the process as a do-or-die affair,
Samuel Eto’o, Valderrama, Baptista, Encinas, Garcia, Prieto latest LaLiga ambassadors
For the fifth consecutive season, LaLiga has unveiled the former players who are set to work on the expansion of LaLiga’s international brand throughout the
Juventus fans groan over high ticket prices since Ronaldo's arrival from Real Madrid
Cristiano Ronaldo has endured some turbulent times recently – off-field challenges included tax evasion claims in Spain, the current controversial assault allegation and now, the
Check out Emmanuel Adebayor's car garage that contains £360,000 Rolls-Royce, £18,000 Can-Am Spyder and other automobiles (photos)
Emmanuel Sheyi Adebayor is a Togolese professional football star who has gone to the zenith of his career as far as football is concerned in
Post Your Comment below: >>