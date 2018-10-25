BREAKING: Jafar arrives Kano to meet lawmakers over his bribery allegations against Ganduje (photos)

In a bid to defend his bribery allegation against the governor of Kano, Abdullahi Ganduje, the publisher of news website Daily Nigerian, Jafar Jafar, on Thursday, October 25, arrived the state to meet the House of Assembly.

Jafar is expected to proceed from the airport to meet with the committee which was set up on Monday, October 15, to investigate the authenticity of the video clip published by his website, allegedly showing the governor receiving bribe from contractors, a claim Ganduje has described as false.

Recall that Legit.ng reported that it was a parade of security operatives as a 7-man investigative committee set up by Kano state House of Assembly to look into the bribery scandal involving the governor of the state, Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, began hearing.

In view of his arrival, security was beefed up at the assembly and a team of operatives were reportedly dispatched to the airport to escort him to the House complex.

Much ealier, Legit.ng gathered that the committee set up by the Kano state House of Assembly to investigate the authenticity of a video clip allegedly showing Ganduje receiving bribe has summoned Ja’afar to appear before it.

It was learnt Daily Nigerian is an online Newspaper that published the controversial video clip. The committee's secretary, Mujtafa Aminu, disclosed this in an interview with newsmen in Kano on Friday, October 19.

