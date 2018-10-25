Manchester City eye mega million January move for Juventus superstar

- Manchester City are reportedly interested in the signing of Alex Sandro
- The defender is also a target for Manchester United and PSG
- He has been impressive since joining the Old Lady three years ago
Brazilian defender Alex Sandro who currently plays for Italian champions Juventus has emerged as a January 2019 transfer target for Manchester City.
Sandro has spent the last three seasons with the Turin club winning three Serie A and Coppa Italia doubles.
He was in great form on Tuesday night, October 23, in his side's Champions League win over Premier League side Manchester United at Old Trafford.
And according to the report by UK Sun, Manchester City sent scouts to watch Alex Sandro during United vs Juventus' tie.
Juventus are reportedly keen to sign Real Madrid left-back Marcelo in January and Alex Sandro could be on his way out of the club.
But Manchester City will now have to face serious competition from Manchester United for the signing of Sandro when the transfer window opens.
Earlier, Legit.ng had reported how French champions Paris-Saint-Germain reportedly joined Manchester United in the race to sign Juventus defender Alex Sandro in January 2019.
The 27-year-old Brazilian football star joined Juventus from Porto in 2015 and he has established himself as one of the best defenders in the world.
