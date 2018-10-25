Billionaire daughter Temi Otedola and music star Mr Eazi loved up in new romantic photos

The entertainment industry all over the world is usually plagued with stories of romantic relationships between celebrities turning sour. However, a few personalities have given fans a reason to believe there is still a chance for true love in showbiz.
It is no longer news that Nigerian billionaire Femi Otedola’s daughter, Temi, is in a romantic relationship with talented musician, Tosin Ajibade, popularly known as Mr Eazi.
The couple seem to be very much in love as they are fond of showcasing their relationship on social media to the joy of their fans.
Legit.ng gathered that Temi’s older sister, DJ Cuppy, took to her Instagram page to share a video of the couple being cosy in each other’s company.
See some photos of the loved up couple below:
Mr Eazi and his girlfriend Temi Otedola Photo source: @cuppymusic on Instagram
Hopefully their love would lead to forever after.
In other news, Legit.ng shared cute before and after makeup photos of Temi Otedola.
Ladies all over the world love to look good. Sometimes to achieve this, they rely on beauty products to enhance their appearance. However, some ladies are naturally gifted with beauty and applying makeup is only a bonus for them.
The 22-year-old took to her Instastory to post pictures of what some people would call a lovely transformation.
The fashion blogger’s beauty is obviously skin deep seeing as she was just as cute without makeup like she is with it.
