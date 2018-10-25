Cloudy Weather Report Ramallah, Palestine +4°C, Cloudy

EFCC begins manhunt for fleeing defendant involved in $8.4m fraud



- EFCC said it has commenced a manhunt on a fleeing defendant

- The defendant was said to have jumped an administrative bail granted by the commission

- The defendant, Yusuf Yahaya, is standing $8.4m fraud trial

Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has said it has informed a Lagos special offences court on its effort to track-down Yusuf Yahaya, a defendant involved in an $8.4 million fraud trial, for jumping an administrative bail granted him by the commission.

Vanguard reports that Yusuf Kwande and Osahon Asemota, both oil marketers and five companies, are facing trial before Justice Mojisola Dada for allegedly defrauding Nigerian companies of 10,000 metric tonnes of Automotive Gas Oil (AGO) worth N200 million.

Legit.ng gathers that the defendants, according to the anti-graft commission, stole about 6,425,271 metric tonnes of AGO worth $8,442,806.094, property of Nadabo Energy Ltd, under the legal custody of Spring Bank Plc.

READ ALSO: Missing General: Police declares 8 people wanted

It also notes that this development has made Spring bank Plc run into bankruptcy.

According to EFCC, the five companies involved in the charge are Trafigura Baheer BV, Trafigura PTE Ltd, Mettle Energy and Gas Ltd, Renbrandt Ltd and JIL Engineering and Oil Services Ltd.

EFCC also expressed that upon discovery that one of the defendants, Yusuf Kwande has jumped administrative bail it granted him began a manhunt on him, making Justice Dada adjourn the matter till November 5, for possible arraignment.

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that EFCC said that it had secured the conviction of one Kayode Gabriel Adeniji of Mide Landmark ventures before Justice Yusuf Halilu of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) High Court, Maitama, Abuja.

In a statement, EFCC said it received a petition from one Christiana Adetola Makanjuola, alleging Adeniji of duping her (Makanjuola's) of property worth N235 million naira.

