Cloudy Weather Report Ramallah, Palestine +4°C, Cloudy

Breaking News

Home | News |

Check out the emotional message Lionel Messi sent to his son Thiago after Barcelona's win over Inter



- Spanish League champions maintained their 100% win record in the Champions League

- Rafinha and Jordi Alba's goals handed the Catalans maximum victory in the meeting

- They are top of Group B table with nine points after winning their first three matches

Barcelona eased to a 2-0 victory over Inter Milan in their Champions League encounter at the Camp Nou on Wednesday, October 24.

Goals from Rafinha and Jordi Alba were all the Catalans needed to claim their third victory in Europe this term.

A game that had Lionel Messi sitting at the stands after breaking his arm in his side's 4-2 win over Sevilla to reclaim top spot in the La Liga over the weekend.

READ ALSO: 5 Europa League matches to watch out for in the new round

SunSport however report that the Argentina forward said at the end of the game that: "How nice to live and enjoy it with you."

Tags

No tags for this article

Post Your Comment below: >>
Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are those of the writers and do not reflect those of nigerianewsgrio.com. nigerianewsgrio.com accepts no responsibility legal or otherwise for their accuracy of content. Please report any inappropriate content to us, and we will evaluate it as a matter of priority.
Loading...

About the Author:



Related Articles

0 News 25/10/2018 08:39:00 Breaking: Buhari arrives Rivers to commission new Port Harcourt Airport Intnl terminal

Breaking: Buhari arrives Rivers to commission new Port Harcourt Airport Intnl terminal

By Anthony Ogbonna President Muhammadu Buhari has arrived Rivers state to commission the new Port Harcourt Airport International Terminal.President Buhari who arrived the state’s capital, Port

0 News 25/10/2018 07:29:00 President Buhari to open Port Harcourt international airport on Thursday, October 25

President Buhari to open Port Harcourt international airport on Thursday, October 25

- For the first time since becoming president, Muhammadu Buhari will be visiting Rivers state- President Buhari's visit to the state is for the inauguration

0 News 25/10/2018 07:32:00 Check out the emotional message Lionel Messi sent to his son Thiago after Barcelona's win over Inter

Check out the emotional message Lionel Messi sent to his son Thiago after Barcelona's win over Inter

- Spanish League champions maintained their 100% win record in the Champions League - Rafinha and Jordi Alba's goals handed the Catalans maximum victory in

Most Watched Videos

View all posts
0 Videos 12/11/2017 22:38:00 Praise & Worship by 12 years old Odehyieba Priscilla ( Must Watch)

Praise & Worship by 12 years old Odehyieba Priscilla ( Must Watch)

Remain Blessed for Worshipping with Me to give Glory to God.

0 Videos 09/11/2017 22:59:00 Best Response Ever to the Age-old Question - "What Will You Do If Your Partner Denies Paternity?"

Best Response Ever to the Age-old Question - "What Will You Do If Your Partner Denies Paternity?"

Best Response Ever to the Age-old Question - "What Will You Do If Your Partner Denies Paternity?" Watch and share ...after you laugh!



Most Read News

View all posts
0 News 19/10/2018 14:21:00 Lifestyle: Ben & Jerry's is selling 4 new ice cream flavors that are all under 160 calories per serving, and they could give Halo Top a run for their money

Lifestyle: Ben & Jerry's is selling 4 new ice cream flavors that are all under 160 calories per serving, and they could give Halo Top a run for their money

On Thursday, Ben & Jerry's started selling four new flavors as part of its line of low-calorie "Moo-phoria" ice creams. The new flavors are

0 News 18/10/2018 13:59:00 Electoral Bill: Senate stands down move to override Buhari

Electoral Bill: Senate stands down move to override Buhari

The Senate, on Thursday, stood down consideration of the Electoral Act (Amendment) Bill, 2018 for third reading and passage, until Tuesday. The bill, which was captured

0 News 18/10/2018 10:50:00 Finance: The US economy was just ranked the world's most competitive, but a closer look at the country's 'weakening social fabric' could spell trouble for the future

Finance: The US economy was just ranked the world's most competitive, but a closer look at the country's 'weakening social fabric' could spell trouble for the future

The World Economic Forum recently released its annual Global Competitiveness Report, which ranks countries based on several metrics relating to economic growth and social stability.

0 News 18/10/2018 18:50:00 Jenna Jameson says she the keto diet isn’t the only thing that’s helped her ‘blossom’

Jenna Jameson says she the keto diet isn’t the only thing that’s helped her ‘blossom’

Today, Jenna, 44, took to Instagram today to give followers a pep talk about perfectionism and why they can go ahead and nix it for

0 News 19/10/2018 12:12:00 Wike approves immediate construction of Fruit and Vegetables market

Wike approves immediate construction of Fruit and Vegetables market

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike has approved the immediate construction of the Fruits and Vegetables Market in D/Line, which was gutted by fire recently.

0 News 24/10/2018 14:43:00 No southeast leader is against my VP nomination - Peter Obi

No southeast leader is against my VP nomination - Peter Obi

- Peter Obi says that no southeast leader is against his vice presidency nomination- The former governor insists he enjoys the support of the people

Most Watched Movies

cron