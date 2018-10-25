Check out the emotional message Lionel Messi sent to his son Thiago after Barcelona's win over Inter

- Spanish League champions maintained their 100% win record in the Champions League

- Rafinha and Jordi Alba's goals handed the Catalans maximum victory in the meeting

- They are top of Group B table with nine points after winning their first three matches

Barcelona eased to a 2-0 victory over Inter Milan in their Champions League encounter at the Camp Nou on Wednesday, October 24.

Goals from Rafinha and Jordi Alba were all the Catalans needed to claim their third victory in Europe this term.

A game that had Lionel Messi sitting at the stands after breaking his arm in his side's 4-2 win over Sevilla to reclaim top spot in the La Liga over the weekend.

READ ALSO: 5 Europa League matches to watch out for in the new round

SunSport however report that the Argentina forward said at the end of the game that: "How nice to live and enjoy it with you."

He continued: "Congratulations to the group for this great victory."

PAY ATTENTION: Become a member of the leading sports Facebook group 'Naija Football Fan Zone'

Both Messi and Thiago sat keenly at the stands watching the Blaugrana dismantle their visitors to maintain their leadership on Group B table.

Luis Suarez's son Benjamin was also with them as the trio focused keenly in the tough fixture in Spain yesterday night.

READ ALSO: NAIJ.com upgrades to Legit.ng

He will also be out of the first leg of the El Clasico against Real Madrid at the Camp Nou this weekend.

Meanwhile, the first goal of the game was Rafinha first Barcelona goal since February 2017 after he spent the second half of last season on loan at Inter.

Legit.ng previously reported that Barcelona superstar Lionel Messi has been ruled out of action for three weeks after picking up arm injury during his side's 4-2 win over Sevilla.

The 31-year-old could only last 26 minutes on the pitch as he was being replaced by France international Ousmane Dembele.

Messi netted his side's second goal in the 12th minute - ten minutes after Philippe Coutinho opening stunner in the game.

Who will win the champions league? - on Legit.ng TV

[embedded content]

Source: Legit.ng