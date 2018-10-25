President Buhari to open Port Harcourt international airport on Thursday, October 25

- For the first time since becoming president, Muhammadu Buhari will be visiting Rivers state

- President Buhari's visit to the state is for the inauguration of the reconstructed Port Harcourt International Airport, Omagwa

- Rivers state is being led by the Peoples Democratic Party with Nyesom Wike as governor

President Muhammadu Buhari is expected to be in Rivers state on Thursday, October 25, to inaugurate the reconstructed Port Harcourt International Airport, Omagwa, The Nation reports.

Legit.ng gathers that the president's visit to Rivers state will be his first visit since he took the mantle of leadership on May 29, 2015.

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that President Muhammadu Buhari refuted the rumours about his endorsement of any governorship aspirant in Rivers and Abia states and in any other states across Nigeria.

The president in his statement made available by the special adviser on media and publicity, Femi Adesina, said such rumours were malicious, misleading and unnecessary at this time, when all party members should concentrate on strengthening internal democracy within the APC.

He further reiterated that it was the responsibility of the state party members to choose a flag-bearer through a democratic and peaceful process.

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Senator Magnus Abe rejected the adoption of Tonye Cole as the governorship candidate of the APC in Rivers state by the party’s NWC, saying the battle for who remained the candidate of the party for the 2019 gubernatorial election in the state had just begun.

Abe made this known in Port Harcourt, Rivers state, following Cole’s adoption based on the report of the governorship primaries committee that supervised the indirect process in the state.

Rotimi Amaechi-led faction produced Tonye Cole as its candidate, while Abe’s faction produced him as its candidate.

Abe said: “I am sure you are all aware of the current decision of the NWC of our party which accepted the report that returned Tonye Cole elected, based on the indirect primary conducted in the state.

“The battle has just begun. The party has set up an appeal. We will take advantage of the appeal panel and forward our case."

