Breaking: Buhari arrives Rivers to commission new Port Harcourt Airport Intnl terminal



By Anthony Ogbonna

President Muhammadu Buhari has arrived Rivers state to commission the new Port Harcourt Airport International Terminal.
President Buhari who arrived the state’s capital, Port Harcourt, around 12: 30 pm will commission the terminal which is one of its kind in the country.

New Port Harcourt Airport Intnl terminal

He was received by the Rivers state Governor, Nyesom Wike.

The terminal project which began in 2013 with a $500 million loan taken from China, has three others in line which are those of Abuja, Kano and Lagos.

The minister of State for Aviation, Hadi Sirika, is also present at the commissioning, including other top government functionaries.

