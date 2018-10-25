Video/Photos: Students protest as Jafar testifies against Ganduje over bribery allegation

By Anthony Ogbonna

Videos and photos show students in Kano state displaying various placards stating support for Governor Abdullahi Ganduje who was caught in a video clip published by the Publisher of Daily Nigeria, Jafar Jafar, collecting bribe in Dollars from contractors.

Bribery video: Daily Nigerian Publisher @JaafarSJaafar appears before the Kano State House of Assembly commiittee investigating the videos purporting toshow Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje receiving kickbacks in dollars” pic.twitter.com/ZMzNbo0Wcy — Peace ambassador ???????? (@abbasrassheed) 25 October 2018

Thugs mobilised to support Ganduje #gandujegate #GandujeMustResign @PremiumTimesng @PaulTArkwright @SaharaReporters @bbchausa @dadiyata @Omojuwa @abbasrassheed @ahmerdalee pic.twitter.com/9anRa6yBPm — Shazals (@shazals) 25 October 2018

Video also shows Mr. Jafar who appeared before the Kano State House of Assembly to show proof that the video clip he published showing Ganduje collecting a bribe is true.

Watch video and pictures below:

Publisher of Daily Nigeria, Jafar Jafar

