Killing of Soldier: Army arrest 3 as family absolve self from killing

Perez Brisibe
UGHELLI – OPERATIVES of the Nigeria Army, 19 Battalion, Koko, Delta State, have arrested three persons in connection with the killing of a soldier, Staff Sergeant Bello who was killed by unknown gunmen at Ajakurama Town of Egbema Kingdom, Edo State.
The arrest of the three persons from the community is coming just as the Oduwu family of the community, absolved themselves and their son, Felix Odowu from the incident stressing that Felix was implicated following a protracted feud between a rival family in the community over issues relating to oil exploration and production in the community.
The family in a letter to the Commanding Officer of the 19 Battalion, Koko, Delta State by their counsel, N. S. Egin & Partners, lamented that three of their sons including one Emmanuel Odowu, have been arrested by the army adding that there are also moves by military operatives stationed in the community to take the life of their son, Felix after he was falsely implicated as the master minder of the incident.
The family asserted: “We have never been part of illegal oil bunkering activities and condemn the killing of Sgt. Bello because we would never support or encourage the killing of military men detailed to protect our communities and prevent illegal bunkering activities in the locality.
Police uncover apartment used as armory by robbers
“We are calling for the setting up of an investigative panel to unravel the culprits behind this bastard act because the danger of going after the wrong person is to allow the real culprits to leave freely and possibly commit more heinous crimes in the society.
“We are already traumatized by the false allegation leveled against us and it is based on this that we implore you to look at all the facts of this case professionally to come up with the correct findings.”
Related Articles
No Messi or Ronaldo but Clasico could still define season
The biggest game will not feature either Lionel Messi or Cristiano Ronaldo yet Sunday’s Clasico between Barcelona and Real Madrid will be as feisty as
Belgium take outright top spot in new FIFA rankings
Belgium have edged ahead of France to take outright top spot in FIFA’s world rankings released on Thursday. Tiny Gibraltar were the biggest risers, thanks to
Breaking: Jafar appears before Kano Assembly over bribery allegation against Ganduje
By Anthony Ogbonna The Publisher of Daily Nigeria, Jafar Jafar, has, Thursday, arrived Kano state to appear before the Kano State House of Assembly to show
Most Watched VideosView all posts
Best Response Ever to the Age-old Question - "What Will You Do If Your Partner Denies Paternity?"
Best Response Ever to the Age-old Question - "What Will You Do If Your Partner Denies Paternity?" Watch and share ...after you laugh!
Praise & Worship by 12 years old Odehyieba Priscilla ( Must Watch)
Remain Blessed for Worshipping with Me to give Glory to God.
Most Read NewsView all posts
Claim DSS aided Nnamdi Kanu’s escape fake news-Spokesman
By Soni Daniel, Abuja The Department of State Services on Monday described as fake news the claim that five operatives of the agency aided and abetted
Tanzanian police say driver identified in kidnap of billionaire, Mohammed Dewji
Tanzanian police said Friday they had identified the driver of a vehicle used in the kidnapping of Tanzanian billionaire Mohammed Dewji, who was snatched over
Alex Iwobi reveals secret to his form this season in the Premier League
- Alex Iwobi says he is glad playing in the same team with Mesut Ozil - He claims the German footballer has been of help
Nigerians react as DJ Cuppy bags award as the artiste of the year at the Lagos Merit Award (photos)
Popular female musician Florence Otedola whose stage name is known as DJ Cuppy has been given an illustrious award in Lagos. The artist who was
Ondo APC begins reconciliation moves ahead of 2019
- Ondo state APC chapter has started a reconciliation move- The move is expedient to bury the grievances generated by the primaries- Members still aggrieved
There are no details about Nnamdi Kanu’s recent visit to Isreal – Isreali foreign minister
The Israeli government said there is no evidence to prove that the leader of the IPOB, Nnamdi Kanu, was or is in their country. last Friday October 19th,
Post Your Comment below: >>