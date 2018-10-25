Breaking: Jafar appears before Kano Assembly over bribery allegation against Ganduje

By Anthony Ogbonna
The Publisher of Daily Nigeria, Jafar Jafar, has, Thursday, arrived Kano state to appear before the Kano State House of Assembly to show proof that video clip he published showing Governor Abdullahi Ganduje collecting a bribe is true.
Rangers v Pillars: Greatest honour to Keshi —Aigbogun
Mr. Jafar arrived the Kano the meeting scheduled with the Kano House of Assembly Committee investigating the bribery allegation against the Governor amidst very tight security.
A video clip was published by the publisher wherein the Governor was seen pocketing wads of dollars, perhaps a bribe from one of the beneficiaries of contract in the state.
However, Ganduje had denied the allegation but the Kano State Assembly had, on October 15, set up a seven-man investigative committee to probe the allegation.
The committee therefore invited the publisher to appear before the state house and show proof that the video is authentic.
Jafar arrived the state’s assembly complex in the company of his lawyers and with the holy Qur’an hanged on his shoulders
Meanwhile, two factions of protesters have stormed the state house assembly, with each faction bearing placards either in support of Jafar or in support of Governor Ganduje.
While the faction in support of the governor hold an opinion that the clip is an act of infringement on the private rights of the governor, those in support of the publisher hold a view that the clip is a result of an investigative journalism and so, must be commended.
Related Articles
No Messi or Ronaldo but Clasico could still define season
The biggest game will not feature either Lionel Messi or Cristiano Ronaldo yet Sunday’s Clasico between Barcelona and Real Madrid will be as feisty as
Belgium take outright top spot in new FIFA rankings
Belgium have edged ahead of France to take outright top spot in FIFA’s world rankings released on Thursday. Tiny Gibraltar were the biggest risers, thanks to
Breaking: Jafar appears before Kano Assembly over bribery allegation against Ganduje
By Anthony Ogbonna The Publisher of Daily Nigeria, Jafar Jafar, has, Thursday, arrived Kano state to appear before the Kano State House of Assembly to show
Most Watched VideosView all posts
Best Response Ever to the Age-old Question - "What Will You Do If Your Partner Denies Paternity?"
Best Response Ever to the Age-old Question - "What Will You Do If Your Partner Denies Paternity?" Watch and share ...after you laugh!
Praise & Worship by 12 years old Odehyieba Priscilla ( Must Watch)
Remain Blessed for Worshipping with Me to give Glory to God.
Most Read NewsView all posts
You have sent out a very bad signal to the world, Okorocha replies APC
The governor of Imo State Chief Rochas Okorocha, has said that the Acting National Publicity Secretary of All Progressives Congress, APC, Mallam Lanre
Cybercrime: Beating fraudsters in their own game
By Juliet Umeh The internet is one of the fastest growing areas of technical infrastructure development today, information and communication technology, ICT, is omnipresent and the
Lifestyle: The worst things about living in New York City, according to 15 millennials
AP/Mary Altaffer Living in New York City has its advantages and disadvantages, but there are certain things that New Yorkers have particular trouble putting up
Boulos partners Suzuki Japan on Clean up the world campaign
Boulous Enterprises Limited, (BEL) in conjunction with Suzuki Motor Corporation of Japan have again reiterated the importance of a clean and healthy environment which it
Lagos state government restores door-to-door waste evacuation by PSP operators
- Association of Waste Managers of Nigeria (AWAM), otherwise known as PSP operators, has been directed to resume door-to-door evacuation of waste in Lagos state-
I am baffled by the conversation, plot to eliminate me, Fayose tells EFCC boss
..says he remains resolutely oppose to BuhariFormer Ekiti State Governor, Chief Ayodele Fayose who presently is being detained by the Economic and Financial Crime Commission
Post Your Comment below: >>