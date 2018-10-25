Masari directs councils, security agents to secure lives, property of Katsina residents

Gov. Aminu Masari of Katsina state has directed security agencies to liaise with the 34 local government councils and traditional rulers to secure lives and property in the state.

He announced the directive on Thursday in Katsina at the swearing-in of 2018 Batch “C’’ Stream I National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) members deployed to Katsina State.

Aminu-Bello-Masari

Masari was represented by his Special Adviser on Youth Development, Alhaji Ibrahim Khalil, who is also the Chairman, NYSC Governing Board in the state.

Mutterings over Egba’s defection to PDP persist in Bayelsa

He disclosed that the directive had taken effect, saying “my administration has carefully put in place comprehensive security machinery aimed at ensuring maximum security in the state.

“All local government councils, traditional leaders and security agents have been given specific instructions on how to secure lives and property of everyone in the state.

“Therefore, considering the security network, all corps members within the camp and environs are safe and need not to entertain any fear.

“I urge you to actively participate in all camp activities.”

Earlier, the NYSC Coordinator in the state, Hajiya Ramatu Sanda, had said that 2, 400 corps members were posted to the state.

She, however, said that due to the security problem in Kaduna state, they had been able to register 1,900.

Sanda urged the corps members to actively participate in the Skills Acquisition and Entrepreneurship Development (SAED) programme during the orientation course.

She said that the programme would assist to make them self-reliant after the service year.