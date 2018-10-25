Masari directs councils, security agents to secure lives, property of Katsina residents

Gov. Aminu Masari of Katsina state has directed security agencies to liaise with the 34 local government councils and traditional rulers to secure lives and property in the state.
He announced the directive on Thursday in Katsina at the swearing-in of 2018 Batch “C’’ Stream I National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) members deployed to Katsina State.
Masari was represented by his Special Adviser on Youth Development, Alhaji Ibrahim Khalil, who is also the Chairman, NYSC Governing Board in the state.
Mutterings over Egba’s defection to PDP persist in Bayelsa
He disclosed that the directive had taken effect, saying “my administration has carefully put in place comprehensive security machinery aimed at ensuring maximum security in the state.
“All local government councils, traditional leaders and security agents have been given specific instructions on how to secure lives and property of everyone in the state.
“Therefore, considering the security network, all corps members within the camp and environs are safe and need not to entertain any fear.
“I urge you to actively participate in all camp activities.”
Earlier, the NYSC Coordinator in the state, Hajiya Ramatu Sanda, had said that 2, 400 corps members were posted to the state.
She, however, said that due to the security problem in Kaduna state, they had been able to register 1,900.
Sanda urged the corps members to actively participate in the Skills Acquisition and Entrepreneurship Development (SAED) programme during the orientation course.
She said that the programme would assist to make them self-reliant after the service year.
Related Articles
No Messi or Ronaldo but Clasico could still define season
The biggest game will not feature either Lionel Messi or Cristiano Ronaldo yet Sunday’s Clasico between Barcelona and Real Madrid will be as feisty as
Belgium take outright top spot in new FIFA rankings
Belgium have edged ahead of France to take outright top spot in FIFA’s world rankings released on Thursday. Tiny Gibraltar were the biggest risers, thanks to
Breaking: Jafar appears before Kano Assembly over bribery allegation against Ganduje
By Anthony Ogbonna The Publisher of Daily Nigeria, Jafar Jafar, has, Thursday, arrived Kano state to appear before the Kano State House of Assembly to show
Most Watched VideosView all posts
Best Response Ever to the Age-old Question - "What Will You Do If Your Partner Denies Paternity?"
Best Response Ever to the Age-old Question - "What Will You Do If Your Partner Denies Paternity?" Watch and share ...after you laugh!
Praise & Worship by 12 years old Odehyieba Priscilla ( Must Watch)
Remain Blessed for Worshipping with Me to give Glory to God.
Most Read NewsView all posts
Jay Manuel is bringing energy and dynamism to the GTBank Fashion Weekend – Register NOW to Attend | Nov 10th & Nov 11th
Beauty Entrepreneur Jay is well recognized for the energy and dynamism he brings in the fashion media space as a host, creative director and executive producer
Akwa Ibom: Tough turf wars
By Chioma Onuegbu, Uyo AS the two political parties, the People’s Democratic Party and the All Progressives Congress (APC) prepare for the campaigns beginning next month,
Nigeria-Benin Republic joint border targeted at illegal arms prevention — Envoy
By Monsuru Olowoopejo LAGOS—THE Nigerian Ambassador to Benin-Republic, Mr. Kayode Oguntuase, yesterday, disclosed that the Seme-Kreke border was targeted at preventing movement of illegal arms into
Most famous Nigerian footballer and his story
We as a nation should be really proud of our local football players. The latest achievement of the Nigerian national team was the worthy performance
Lifestyle: Police found the remains of 63 more infants and fetuses at a second funeral home in Detroit
Detroit police found 63 remains of infants and fetuses at a funeral home — just days after discovering the remains of 11 babies at a
23 killed, 17 injured in Kaduna crisis – SEMA
Kaduna – The Kaduna State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA) has disclosed that 23 people were killed and 17 injured in various parts of Kaduna metropolis
Post Your Comment below: >>