Being Nigeria In 2018

Sometime last year a picture was circulating on social media platforms. It was a snapshot of a newspaper headline in 1993 that read “No blackout” Trust Nigerians, to make a joke out of it, as we’re often want to do. Many pointed out that 25 years later, our politicians are still making the same promises. Yes, today our leaders are still promising us constant electricity, better water supply, better roads and better infrastructure.

Even those who might genuinely seek to make a difference are unwittingly lumped with the rest. In the mind of most Nigerians, a better Nigeria is impossible and certainly out of reach.

Ask the average Nigerian what the Nigerian dream is and you’re likely to hear with a chuckle that it’s to leave the shores of this country and love her from afar. It’s no wonder Visa applications to countries like Canada, USA and the UK have more than doubled over the years since our independence.

In the 1970s and 80s, it was the norm for Nigerians to leave for other countries to get an education and return. Today, those who leave seek to remain in those countries. So much so that a lot of these countries have put certain laws in place to keep most out.

The pessimism amongst us is pervasive. However, we aren’t pessimistic about our leaders alone, we’re also pessimistic about each other; mechanics and tailors have been dubbed the proverbial “Amaka”, civil servants are the bribe collectors, CEOs are oppressors and let’s not even go to our law enforcement agents.

For that reason, many Nigerians today have the “Uncle Thomas mindset.” This mindset is one that refuses to try or give anyone or anything the benefit of the doubt. It’s a psyche that has been formed over years of experiencing disappointments and double dealings.

For that reason, it seals itself shut to hope, optimism and trust. This mindset seeks to protect itself from disappointment and pain but only ends up shutting out some of life’s greatest offerings. That is because life inherently requires us to take a leap of faith, to keep trying again and again, to never give up, even after consistently facing disappointment after disappointment.

The truth of the matter is, our pessimism isn’t going to fix Nigeria, neither is our inaction. If Nigeria is to become any better, we must continue to “push and believe” as it was so succinctly put by the Union Bank’s short film on enabling success, which by the way now has over a million views of YouTube, a proof that the message of the film struck a chord.

So, to all Nigerians, the message is clear, let’s not allow our disappointments cheat us out of our birth right, which is what Nigeria is. A better Nigeria is what we deserve, and we must not relent in striving towards it and demanding the same of our leaders.

Nigeria, don’t be an Uncle Thomas.