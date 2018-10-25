Check out full list of UK 100 black powerlist as Nigerian filmmaker Mo Abudu, others were not left out

About four Nigerians including media mogul, Mo Abudu, boxing champion Anthony Joshua, actor John Boyega joined Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex as new additions to the 2018 UK 100 black powerlist.
The 12-year-old list which was unveiled on Tuesday, October 22, annually features UK’s top 100 people of Black or Carribean heritage, who use their positions to positively influence the life of other people around them.
It was also gathered that the list also features other black entertainers including actor, Idris Elba, actress Thandie Newton, Naomie Harris and much more.
Abudu shared the good news on her Instagram handle with the caption: “Hello beautiful people. Yipee!!! I made the UK Powerlist 2018. The Powerlist is the most authoritative recognition of influential people of African and Caribbean heritage in the UK, therefore I am honored and humbled to be included. It’s nice to know that those of us who return home to make our contribution are not being overlooked. This publication is sent to schools and universities all over the UK, so I hope that my story can influence even one child to follow their dreams. I know I am beginning to sound like a broken record each time I say this but I continue to give all glory to God - I thank my incredible team that together we make the magic happen. To my family and friends - thank you for always being there for me. Love you all so much.”
See post below:
See full list below:
1. Ric Lewis - Chief executive and chairman of Tristan Capital Partners
2. Sharon White -Chief executive of Ofcom
3. Ismail Ahmed - Founder and CEO of WorldRemit Ltd
4. Jacky Wright - Chief digital and information officer at HMRC
5. Sandie Okoro - Senior vice president and general counsel at World Bank Group
6. Ebele Okobi - Facebook's director of public policy for Africa
7. Professor Funmi Olonisakin - Vice president and vice principal international at King’s College London
8. Paulette Rowe - Global head of payments and financial services partnerships at Facebook
9. Edward Enninful - Editor-in-chief of British Vogue
10. Richard Iferenta - KPMG partner and head of challenger banking
11. Chi-Chi Nwanoku - Musician, professor and founder of Chineke! Orchestra
12. Chris Ofili - Artist
13. Dr Delia Jarrett Macauley - Writer, academic and chair of The Caine Prize
14. Duro Olowu - Fashion designer
15. Dr Shirley Thompson - Composer, artistic director and university reader in composition and performance
16. Isaac Julien - Artist and filmmaker
17. Lemn Sissay - Author and broadcaster
18. Lynette Yiadom-Boakye - Artist
19. Matthew Morgan - Co-founder of global festival Afropunk
20. Pat McGrath - Make-up artist, CEO and founder of Pat McGrath Labs
21. Valerie Brandes - Founder and CEO of Jacaranda Books
22. Yinka Shonibare - Artist
23. Alan Smith - Global head of risk strategy and senior executive officer of group risk at HSBC
24. Brian Robinson - Senior managing director at Goldman Sachs
25. Bukola Adisa - MD, head of RCSA design and execution, chief controls office at Barclays
26. Eric Collins - Operations head at Touch Surgery
27. Gary Stewart - Director of Telefonica Open Future, and Wayra UK
28. Heather Melville - Director of strategic partnerships and head of business inclusion initiatives for RBS
29. Netsai Mangwende - Head of finance for Great Britain at Willis Towers Watson
30. Pamela Hutchinson - Global head of diversity and inclusion at Bloomberg LP
31. Sandra Wallace - UK managing partner of DLA Piper UK
32. Tunji Akintokun - Director at Cisco leading mid-market sales and partnerships for Africa
33. Wol Kolade - Managing partner at Livingbridge
34. Yvonne Ike - Partner at Africapital Management Limited
35. Ade Adepitan - TV presenter and wheelchair basketball player
36. Afua Hirsch - Journalist, author, broadcaster
37. Akala - Rapper, poet and political activist
38. Anne Mensah - Head of drama at Sky
39. Amma Asante - BAFTA award winning writer and director
40. Charlene White - Journalist and news presenter
41. David Harewood - Actor
42. David Olusoga - Historian, filmmaker and joint creative director of Uplands Television Ltd
43. Dumi Oburota - Founder of Disturbing London
44. Femi Oguns - Founder of the Identity School of Acting and Identity Agency Group
45. Gary Younge - Journalist, author and broadcaster
46. Idris Elba - Actor, musician and producer
47. Jacqueline Simmons - Executive editor at Bloomberg LP
48. John Boyega - Actor and producer
49. Kanya King - Founder of MOBO Awards
50. Marcus Ryder - Chief editor international digital news at China Global Television Network
51. Mo Abudu - CEO and executive chair of Ebonylife TV
52. Naomie Harris - Actress
53. Paulette Simpson - Director of The Voice Newspaper and responsible for Corporate Affairs for The Jamaica National Group in the UK
54. Reggie Yates - Broadcaster, actor, radio DJ and television presenter
55. Reni Eddo-Lodge - Journalist and author
56. Simon Frederick - Photographer and director
57. Sir Lenny Henry - Comedian
58. Stormzy - Rapper
59. Thandie Newton - Actress
60. Tunde Ogungbesan - BBC head of diversity and inclusion
61. Vanessa Kingori - Publishing director of British Vogue
62. Wayne Hector - Songwriter
63. Yolisa Phahle - CEO of M-Net
64. Floella Benjamin - Actress and Baroness of Beckenham
65. Chuka Umunna - Labour Politician
66. Grace Ononiwu - Chief Crown Prosecutor at Crown Prosecution Service
67. Joshua Siaw - Partner at White & Case LLP
68. Kathryn Nwajiaku - Co-director at Development Results
69. Martin Forde QC - Barrister, appointed person to the Windrush compensation scheme
70. Rev Rose Hudson-Wilkin - Priest at the Church of England
71. David Lammy - Labour MP for Tottenham
72. Beverley Lewis - Co-Founder and director of operations the African Caribbean Leukaemia Trust
73. Dr Cheron Byfield - Trust Member and Governor at King Solomon International Business School
74. Dr Margaret Casely-Hayford - Lawyer, businesswoman, and chair of Shakespeare’s Globe Theatre
75. Marvin Rees - Labour politician and Mayor of Bristol
76. Meghan Markle/Duchess of Sussex - Duchess of Sussex and actress
77. Nero Ughwujabo - Special Adviser to the Prime Minister
78. Nira Chamberlain - Vice President of the Institute of Mathematics
79. Orin Lewis - Co-founder and chief executive of the African Caribbean Leukaemia Trust
80. Patricia Gallan - Retired Metropolitan Police assistant commissioner leading specialist crime and operations
81. Simon Woolley - Director and co-founder of Operation Black Vote
82. David Waboso - Managing director of Network Rail's Digital Railway
83. Dr Emeka Okaro - Consultant Obstetrician and Gynaecologist at St Bartholomew's and The Royal London NHS Hospitals
84. Dr Ian Nnatu - Consultant Psychiatrist at Charing Cross Hospital, London and Medical Director at Cygnet Hospital Harrow
85. Joy Odili - Consultant plastic surgeon at St George's Healthcare NHS Trust
86. Dr Sylvia Bartley - PhD, Neurophysiology Global director of Medtronic Philanthropy
87. Samantha Tross - Consultant surgeon
88. Professor Laura Serrant - Professor of Nursing at Sheffield Hallam University
89. Anthony Joshua - Boxer
90. Denise Lewis - TV presenter and retired athlete
91. Dina Asher-Smith - British record-holding sprinter
92. Lewis Hamilton - Formula 1 driver
93. Luol Deng - Basketball player
94. Mo Farah - Athlete and Olympian
95. Oona King - Responsible for strategy around equity, diversity, inclusion & integrity for Google, and Baroness King of Bow
96. Ian Greenstreet - Board Advisory Group at London Stock Exchange and Chairman and founding partner of TouchFX
97. Janet Thomas - Founder and CEO of TouchFX at Infinity Capital Partners
98. Marieme Jamme - Member of the board of directors at World Wide Web Foundation
99. Martin Ijaha - Co-founder and chief executive officer of Neyber
100. Nneka Abulokwe - IT and Governance Advisor
