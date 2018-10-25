Check out full list of UK 100 black powerlist as Nigerian filmmaker Mo Abudu, others were not left out

About four Nigerians including media mogul, Mo Abudu, boxing champion Anthony Joshua, actor John Boyega joined Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex as new additions to the 2018 UK 100 black powerlist.

The 12-year-old list which was unveiled on Tuesday, October 22, annually features UK’s top 100 people of Black or Carribean heritage, who use their positions to positively influence the life of other people around them.

It was also gathered that the list also features other black entertainers including actor, Idris Elba, actress Thandie Newton, Naomie Harris and much more.

Abudu shared the good news on her Instagram handle with the caption: “Hello beautiful people. Yipee!!! I made the UK Powerlist 2018. The Powerlist is the most authoritative recognition of influential people of African and Caribbean heritage in the UK, therefore I am honored and humbled to be included. It’s nice to know that those of us who return home to make our contribution are not being overlooked. This publication is sent to schools and universities all over the UK, so I hope that my story can influence even one child to follow their dreams. I know I am beginning to sound like a broken record each time I say this but I continue to give all glory to God - I thank my incredible team that together we make the magic happen. To my family and friends - thank you for always being there for me. Love you all so much.”

1. Ric Lewis - Chief executive and chairman of Tristan Capital Partners

2. Sharon White -Chief executive of Ofcom

3. Ismail Ahmed - Founder and CEO of WorldRemit Ltd

4. Jacky Wright - Chief digital and information officer at HMRC

5. Sandie Okoro - Senior vice president and general counsel at World Bank Group

6. Ebele Okobi - Facebook's director of public policy for Africa

7. Professor Funmi Olonisakin - Vice president and vice principal international at King’s College London

8. Paulette Rowe - Global head of payments and financial services partnerships at Facebook

9. Edward Enninful - Editor-in-chief of British Vogue

10. Richard Iferenta - KPMG partner and head of challenger banking

11. Chi-Chi Nwanoku - Musician, professor and founder of Chineke! Orchestra

12. Chris Ofili - Artist

13. Dr Delia Jarrett Macauley - Writer, academic and chair of The Caine Prize

14. Duro Olowu - Fashion designer

15. Dr Shirley Thompson - Composer, artistic director and university reader in composition and performance

16. Isaac Julien - Artist and filmmaker

17. Lemn Sissay - Author and broadcaster

18. Lynette Yiadom-Boakye - Artist

19. Matthew Morgan - Co-founder of global festival Afropunk

20. Pat McGrath - Make-up artist, CEO and founder of Pat McGrath Labs

21. Valerie Brandes - Founder and CEO of Jacaranda Books

22. Yinka Shonibare - Artist

23. Alan Smith - Global head of risk strategy and senior executive officer of group risk at HSBC

24. Brian Robinson - Senior managing director at Goldman Sachs

25. Bukola Adisa - MD, head of RCSA design and execution, chief controls office at Barclays

26. Eric Collins - Operations head at Touch Surgery

27. Gary Stewart - Director of Telefonica Open Future, and Wayra UK

28. Heather Melville - Director of strategic partnerships and head of business inclusion initiatives for RBS

29. Netsai Mangwende - Head of finance for Great Britain at Willis Towers Watson

30. Pamela Hutchinson - Global head of diversity and inclusion at Bloomberg LP

31. Sandra Wallace - UK managing partner of DLA Piper UK

32. Tunji Akintokun - Director at Cisco leading mid-market sales and partnerships for Africa

33. Wol Kolade - Managing partner at Livingbridge

34. Yvonne Ike - Partner at Africapital Management Limited

35. Ade Adepitan - TV presenter and wheelchair basketball player

36. Afua Hirsch - Journalist, author, broadcaster

37. Akala - Rapper, poet and political activist

38. Anne Mensah - Head of drama at Sky

39. Amma Asante - BAFTA award winning writer and director

40. Charlene White - Journalist and news presenter

41. David Harewood - Actor

42. David Olusoga - Historian, filmmaker and joint creative director of Uplands Television Ltd

43. Dumi Oburota - Founder of Disturbing London

44. Femi Oguns - Founder of the Identity School of Acting and Identity Agency Group

45. Gary Younge - Journalist, author and broadcaster

46. Idris Elba - Actor, musician and producer

47. Jacqueline Simmons - Executive editor at Bloomberg LP

48. John Boyega - Actor and producer

49. Kanya King - Founder of MOBO Awards

50. Marcus Ryder - Chief editor international digital news at China Global Television Network

51. Mo Abudu - CEO and executive chair of Ebonylife TV

52. Naomie Harris - Actress

53. Paulette Simpson - Director of The Voice Newspaper and responsible for Corporate Affairs for The Jamaica National Group in the UK

54. Reggie Yates - Broadcaster, actor, radio DJ and television presenter

55. Reni Eddo-Lodge - Journalist and author

56. Simon Frederick - Photographer and director

57. Sir Lenny Henry - Comedian

58. Stormzy - Rapper

59. Thandie Newton - Actress

60. Tunde Ogungbesan - BBC head of diversity and inclusion

61. Vanessa Kingori - Publishing director of British Vogue

62. Wayne Hector - Songwriter

63. Yolisa Phahle - CEO of M-Net

64. Floella Benjamin - Actress and Baroness of Beckenham

65. Chuka Umunna - Labour Politician

66. Grace Ononiwu - Chief Crown Prosecutor at Crown Prosecution Service

67. Joshua Siaw - Partner at White & Case LLP

68. Kathryn Nwajiaku - Co-director at Development Results

69. Martin Forde QC - Barrister, appointed person to the Windrush compensation scheme

70. Rev Rose Hudson-Wilkin - Priest at the Church of England

71. David Lammy - Labour MP for Tottenham

72. Beverley Lewis - Co-Founder and director of operations the African Caribbean Leukaemia Trust

73. Dr Cheron Byfield - Trust Member and Governor at King Solomon International Business School

74. Dr Margaret Casely-Hayford - Lawyer, businesswoman, and chair of Shakespeare’s Globe Theatre

75. Marvin Rees - Labour politician and Mayor of Bristol

76. Meghan Markle/Duchess of Sussex - Duchess of Sussex and actress

77. Nero Ughwujabo - Special Adviser to the Prime Minister

78. Nira Chamberlain - Vice President of the Institute of Mathematics

79. Orin Lewis - Co-founder and chief executive of the African Caribbean Leukaemia Trust

80. Patricia Gallan - Retired Metropolitan Police assistant commissioner leading specialist crime and operations

81. Simon Woolley - Director and co-founder of Operation Black Vote

82. David Waboso - Managing director of Network Rail's Digital Railway

83. Dr Emeka Okaro - Consultant Obstetrician and Gynaecologist at St Bartholomew's and The Royal London NHS Hospitals

84. Dr Ian Nnatu - Consultant Psychiatrist at Charing Cross Hospital, London and Medical Director at Cygnet Hospital Harrow

85. Joy Odili - Consultant plastic surgeon at ‎St George's Healthcare NHS Trust

86. Dr Sylvia Bartley - PhD, Neurophysiology Global director of Medtronic Philanthropy

87. Samantha Tross - Consultant surgeon

88. Professor Laura Serrant - Professor of Nursing at Sheffield Hallam University

89. Anthony Joshua - Boxer

90. Denise Lewis - TV presenter and retired athlete

91. Dina Asher-Smith - British record-holding sprinter

92. Lewis Hamilton - Formula 1 driver

93. Luol Deng - Basketball player

94. Mo Farah - Athlete and Olympian

95. Oona King - Responsible for strategy around equity, diversity, inclusion & integrity for Google, and Baroness King of Bow

96. Ian Greenstreet - Board Advisory Group at London Stock Exchange and Chairman and founding partner of TouchFX

97. Janet Thomas - Founder and CEO of TouchFX at Infinity Capital Partners

98. Marieme Jamme - Member of the board of directors at World Wide Web Foundation

99. Martin Ijaha - Co-founder and chief executive officer of Neyber

100. Nneka Abulokwe - IT and Governance Advisor

