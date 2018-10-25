Cloudy Weather Report Ramallah, Palestine +4°C, Cloudy

Breaking News

Home | News |

For more than a job: Intern at Guinness Nigeria



Guinness Nigeria today unveiled More Than A Job, a unique opportunity for extraordinary young Nigerians to intern at Guinness. To join, apply to morethanajob@diageo.com

Guinness, the extraordinary beer like no other, launches this initiative in furtherance of the brand objective to shine the light on bold and passionate young Nigerians.

[embedded content]

With More Than A Job, 4 young graduates who are demonstrably bold, with rich and distinct personal traits and characteristics, and who possess an abiding desire to be more, will join a multifaceted project team as interns. The extraordinary 4 will experience what it means to be 'made of more'.

Baker Magunda, Managing Director Guinness Nigeria, explained further: “Working at Guinness is more than a job, it is an opportunity to make an impact in today’s world with brands that contribute significantly to Nigeria’s culture of greatness and celebration”.

Guinness is an iconic beer with unparalleled taste, flavours and character. Guinness is a beer like no other. It is authentic and bold with a distinct character to do things differently.

Are you bold? Are you made of more? Then start your journey to an extraordinary experience by sending your profile to morethanajob@diageo.com

[Sponsored]

Source: Legit.ng

Tags

No tags for this article

Post Your Comment below: >>
Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are those of the writers and do not reflect those of nigerianewsgrio.com. nigerianewsgrio.com accepts no responsibility legal or otherwise for their accuracy of content. Please report any inappropriate content to us, and we will evaluate it as a matter of priority.
Loading...

About the Author:



Related Articles

0 News 25/10/2018 08:36:00 No Messi or Ronaldo but Clasico could still define season

No Messi or Ronaldo but Clasico could still define season

The biggest game will not feature either Lionel Messi or Cristiano Ronaldo yet Sunday’s Clasico between Barcelona and Real Madrid will be as feisty as

0 News 25/10/2018 08:51:00 Belgium take outright top spot in new FIFA rankings

Belgium take outright top spot in new FIFA rankings

Belgium have edged ahead of France to take outright top spot in FIFA’s world rankings released on Thursday. Tiny Gibraltar were the biggest risers, thanks to

0 News 25/10/2018 09:19:00 Breaking: Jafar appears before Kano Assembly over bribery allegation against Ganduje

Breaking: Jafar appears before Kano Assembly over bribery allegation against Ganduje

By Anthony Ogbonna The Publisher of Daily Nigeria, Jafar Jafar, has, Thursday, arrived Kano state to appear before the Kano State House of Assembly to show

Most Watched Videos

View all posts
0 Videos 09/11/2017 22:59:00 Best Response Ever to the Age-old Question - "What Will You Do If Your Partner Denies Paternity?"

Best Response Ever to the Age-old Question - "What Will You Do If Your Partner Denies Paternity?"

Best Response Ever to the Age-old Question - "What Will You Do If Your Partner Denies Paternity?" Watch and share ...after you laugh!

0 Videos 12/11/2017 22:38:00 Praise & Worship by 12 years old Odehyieba Priscilla ( Must Watch)

Praise & Worship by 12 years old Odehyieba Priscilla ( Must Watch)

Remain Blessed for Worshipping with Me to give Glory to God.



Most Read News

View all posts
0 News 25/10/2018 01:53:00 Cross River: Tribal sentiments, rotation shadow APC governorship bid

Cross River: Tribal sentiments, rotation shadow APC governorship bid

By Emmanuel Unah CALAABR– Tribal sentiments are shadowing the aspiration of the All Progressives, APC, to win the governorship seat in Cross River following the emergence

0 News 25/10/2018 03:00:00 Politics: Medicaid enrollment didn't grow in 2018 for the first time in a decade — and it's thanks to the booming US economy

Politics: Medicaid enrollment didn't grow in 2018 for the first time in a decade — and it's thanks to the booming US economy

For the first time in a decade, Medicaid enrollment did not grow in 2018. According to a new Kaiser Family Foundation report, enrollment fell

0 News 18/10/2018 19:13:00 Six states, NCAC, Turkish Air, others for Abuja NTIFE 2018

Six states, NCAC, Turkish Air, others for Abuja NTIFE 2018

The National Council of Arts and Culture, NCAC, the Nigerian Tourism Development Corporation, NTDC, Turkish Airlines and six states – Plateau, Imo, Abia, Enugu, Delta

0 News 19/10/2018 02:59:00 Davido's newly acquired wristwatch is worth N90.2M!

Davido's newly acquired wristwatch is worth N90.2M!

Join the "sabi" clique. Don't miss a thing, get the latest updates to fuel your conversation daily

0 News 24/10/2018 17:22:00 Obaseki pledges support for One Million Trees project in Edo

Obaseki pledges support for One Million Trees project in Edo

The Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, has assured of his administration’s commitment to sustain the One Million Trees for Peace Afforestation project on-going in

0 News 21/10/2018 05:40:00 Nnamdi Kanu did not reach any agreement with anybody to vote Buhari out – IPOB

Nnamdi Kanu did not reach any agreement with anybody to vote Buhari out – IPOB

By Nwafor Sunday The Deputy leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPoB, Uche Mefor, has frowned at the statement credited to the former minister of

Most Watched Movies

cron