For more than a job: Intern at Guinness Nigeria

Guinness Nigeria today unveiled More Than A Job, a unique opportunity for extraordinary young Nigerians to intern at Guinness. To join, apply to morethanajob@diageo.com
Guinness, the extraordinary beer like no other, launches this initiative in furtherance of the brand objective to shine the light on bold and passionate young Nigerians.
[embedded content]
With More Than A Job, 4 young graduates who are demonstrably bold, with rich and distinct personal traits and characteristics, and who possess an abiding desire to be more, will join a multifaceted project team as interns. The extraordinary 4 will experience what it means to be 'made of more'.
Baker Magunda, Managing Director Guinness Nigeria, explained further: “Working at Guinness is more than a job, it is an opportunity to make an impact in today’s world with brands that contribute significantly to Nigeria’s culture of greatness and celebration”.
Guinness is an iconic beer with unparalleled taste, flavours and character. Guinness is a beer like no other. It is authentic and bold with a distinct character to do things differently.
Are you bold? Are you made of more? Then start your journey to an extraordinary experience by sending your profile to morethanajob@diageo.com
