House of Reps investigates Chinese capsules containing human parts in Nigeria

- The House of Representatives has ordered an investigation into claims that drugs containing human parts might be smuggled into the country from China

- National Intelligence Agency warned people to beware of bizarre substances from the Asian country

- According to report, the capsules are in hundreds of thousands

An investigation into claims that Chinese drugs manufacturers might be smuggling medicines containing human parts into the country was on Wednesday, October 24, ordered by the House of Representatives.

The Guardian reports that this is coming after a recent alert by the National Intelligence Agency (NIA), warning people to beware of bizarre substances from the Asian country.

Legit.ng notes that part of a memo sent to Nigeria's watchdog agencies by the NIA read: “The South Korean Customs Service on September 30, 2018, revealed that it had seized 2,751 Chinese drugs/capsules, containing human remains from foetuses, infants and flesh imported into the country by some Chinese nationals. It stressed that the making of the human remain drugs and consuming them are crimes against humanity, which can also lead to serious health challenges.”

The House committees on health services, women affairs and social development, information, national orientation, and ethics and values were mandated to interface with the Nigeria Custom Service (NIS), the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) and the NIA, to look into the matter.

The minister of health, Professor Isaac Adewole, said: “We are working on the report. We have instituted a probe to get to the truth. The NIA did not copy us but we have started a measured investigation.”

Making clarifications, NAFDAC director general Professor Christiana Moji Adeyeye, said: “The report said the capsules were in hundreds of thousands. But usually, we don’t make medicines in thousands but in millions, which means that this must be something small.

"It may be traditional medicine. It is not usual drugs that manufacturers will make. I am in contact with my counterpart in China and she told me (it’s) Placenta Hominis that they know about and that it has been used in South East Asia for a long time. It is the same placenta discarded after a woman delivers.

“But if that is the case, the drugs may be adulterated. So, the first thing is that it is likely traditional medicine. Secondly, if it is human remains, it is adulterated. Thirdly, we have to be on the lookout because we have never approved anything like that. We still have to be more vigilant.

“Since it is a small volume, it is not something that you get from Apapa Wharf. It may be coming in through speed couriers. The most important thing is that what is good for South East Asia might not be good for us when they interact with the body. And culturally, we are not the type of people that use human parts as medicine.”

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Professor Moji Adeyeye, director general, National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC), said the agency seized not fewer than 35 containers of tramadol at various ports in the country.

She said nine out of the seized containers of tramadol were released to NAFDAC by the Nigeria Custom Service (NCS), and had been destroyed by her agency.

