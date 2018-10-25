Checkout 5 of the best team goals of all time in football (video)

From Arsenal's unbeaten run in the Premier League to Barcelona Tiki Taka, this report profiles five of the best team goals ever seen in a football match.
Despite all the accolades after Arsenal's team goals against Leicester on Monday night, it is pretty tough for any of them to compete with the five classics goals below.
1. Benfica v Sporting Lisbon
This Benfica beauty is lauded not for a particularly high number of passes but rather the explosive phase around the opposition box.
[embedded content]
Nico Gaitan does remarkably well to deceive two defenders after 1-2 pass with Eduardo Salvio.
From the return ball, Gaitan delivers a first-time cross to Lima, who rounds off the move with a fabulous volley.
2. Barcelona v Real Madrid
[embedded content]
It’s one thing scoring masterpieces against mediocre opponents, but when it’s done against Real Madrid, one just has to stand up and applaud.
Barca scored this work of art at the Bernabeu no less. The build-up includes more than 20 passes which exemplifies their possession-based Tiki Taka philosophy.
Iniesta fittingly lashes the shot into the top corner.
3. Arsenal v Norwich
The current Gunners squad have a long way to go to match Arsene Wenger’s boys in their prime.
They were at the peak of their powers at the turn of the millennium but this delightful goal was scored in 2013.
The final few passes are even too fast for the naked eye, let alone the Norwich defenders.
4. Serbia v Argentina
[embedded content]
Argentina haven’t reached the lofty heights of previous years.
This lovely team effort showcases what they’re capable of when they maximise their incredible attacking talent.
The goal features 25 successful passes, the last of which is an unbelievable assist to set-up Esteban Cambiasso.
[embedded content]
5. Chelsea v Bolton
It’s tough ranking these 5 goals from best to worst but this one definitely ranks highly.
The move included not 1, not 2, not 3, but 4 audacious touches on its way to finding the back of the net.
Anelka chips a delightful pass to Deco, who plays a pass off the chest to Lampard. He then instinctively back heels the pass to Drogba, who finishes with a side-footed volley.
These goals highlight exactly why football is known as the beautiful game.
[embedded content]
