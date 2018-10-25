Cloudy Weather Report Ramallah, Palestine +4°C, Cloudy

Breaking News

Home | News |

Man City manager Guardiola reveals how Ferguson almost blocked his move to top European club



- Guardiola says Alex Ferguson almost blocked his managerial aspirations with Bayern

- The Spanish coach succeeded Jupp Heynckes as manager in the summer of 2013

- The deal was sealed while Guardiola was on a sabbatical in the city of New York

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola revealed how Sir Alex Ferguson almost made lose being appointed as Bayern Munich boss after bumping into Uli Hoeness by chance in New York.

Guardiola met with the Bayern president, the son of a butcher who is co-owner of a sausage company, went to Chicago to visit supermarket chain Aldi.

It was after the meeting, Hoeness convinced him to succeed Jupp Heynckes at Bayern in the summer of 2013.

Tags

No tags for this article

Post Your Comment below: >>
Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are those of the writers and do not reflect those of nigerianewsgrio.com. nigerianewsgrio.com accepts no responsibility legal or otherwise for their accuracy of content. Please report any inappropriate content to us, and we will evaluate it as a matter of priority.
Loading...

About the Author:



Related Articles

0 News 25/10/2018 08:36:00 No Messi or Ronaldo but Clasico could still define season

No Messi or Ronaldo but Clasico could still define season

The biggest game will not feature either Lionel Messi or Cristiano Ronaldo yet Sunday’s Clasico between Barcelona and Real Madrid will be as feisty as

0 News 25/10/2018 08:51:00 Belgium take outright top spot in new FIFA rankings

Belgium take outright top spot in new FIFA rankings

Belgium have edged ahead of France to take outright top spot in FIFA’s world rankings released on Thursday. Tiny Gibraltar were the biggest risers, thanks to

0 News 25/10/2018 09:19:00 Breaking: Jafar appears before Kano Assembly over bribery allegation against Ganduje

Breaking: Jafar appears before Kano Assembly over bribery allegation against Ganduje

By Anthony Ogbonna The Publisher of Daily Nigeria, Jafar Jafar, has, Thursday, arrived Kano state to appear before the Kano State House of Assembly to show

Most Watched Videos

View all posts
0 Videos 12/11/2017 22:38:00 Praise & Worship by 12 years old Odehyieba Priscilla ( Must Watch)

Praise & Worship by 12 years old Odehyieba Priscilla ( Must Watch)

Remain Blessed for Worshipping with Me to give Glory to God.

0 Videos 09/11/2017 22:59:00 Best Response Ever to the Age-old Question - "What Will You Do If Your Partner Denies Paternity?"

Best Response Ever to the Age-old Question - "What Will You Do If Your Partner Denies Paternity?"

Best Response Ever to the Age-old Question - "What Will You Do If Your Partner Denies Paternity?" Watch and share ...after you laugh!



Most Read News

View all posts
0 News 21/10/2018 10:38:00 Human trafficking: Task force embarks on door-to-door sensitisation in Edo

Human trafficking: Task force embarks on door-to-door sensitisation in Edo

- Residents at Uromi community, in Esan north east local government area of Edo state are being sensitised on the dangers of human trafficking- The

0 News 21/10/2018 13:57:00 Ikpea reaffairms no faction in Nigeria Football Supporters Club

Ikpea reaffairms no faction in Nigeria Football Supporters Club

Samuel Ikpea, the National Chairman, Nigeria Football Supporters Club (NFSC), says there is nothing like factions in the body set up to cheer the country’s

0 News 22/10/2018 17:37:00 Oshiomhole dismisses reports of APC Govs plotting against him

Oshiomhole dismisses reports of APC Govs plotting against him

Join the "sabi" clique. Don't miss a thing, get the latest updates to fuel your conversation daily

0 News 21/10/2018 05:55:00 Ex-CJN Kutigi dies in London

Ex-CJN Kutigi dies in London

Join the "sabi" clique. Don't miss a thing, get the latest updates to fuel your conversation daily

0 News 21/10/2018 22:47:00 Lifestyle: 11 details you may have missed on Sunday's episode of 'The Walking Dead'

Lifestyle: 11 details you may have missed on Sunday's episode of 'The Walking Dead'

Warning: There are spoilers ahead for Sunday's episode of "The Walking Dead," "Warning Signs." The mystery of the missing Saviors may have come to an

0 News 22/10/2018 02:55:00 IK Ogbonna's wife confirms split with photo of ringless finger

IK Ogbonna's wife confirms split with photo of ringless finger

Join the "sabi" clique. Don't miss a thing, get the latest updates to fuel your conversation daily

Most Watched Movies

cron