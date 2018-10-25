Chelsea to fight alongside Juventus for £20 million rated Italian midfielder

- Chelsea and Juventus are interested in the signing of Sandro Tonali
- The 18-year-old Italian midfielder currently plays for Serie B side Brescia
- Roma, Inter and Ac Milan are also monitoring his progress this season
Premier League giants Chelsea have joined Italian champions Juventus in the race to sign 18-year-old midfielder Sandro Tonali when the January 2019 transfer window opens.
The Italian football star has been outstanding for Serie B side Brescia this season and is dubbed the new Pirlo.
And according to the report by UK Sun, Juventus are confident of leading the chase to sign Sandro Tonali in January, but they will face competition from Chelsea.
Chelsea coach Maurizio Sarri is reported to have being a long term admirer for Sandro Tonali since his days at Napoli, and he wants him at Stamford Bridge next year.
Sarri sent his scouts to watch the talented youngster recently, and would have received rave reviews as Tonali set up two goals in Brescia's 4-1 thrashing of Padova.
Meanwhile, Roma, Inter and AC Milan are also said to be interested in the signing of Sandro Tonali next year.
The attacking midfielder is reportedly valued at around £20 million.
Previously, Legit.ng had reported how Arsenal midfielder Aaron Ramsey emerged as a summer transfer target for Chelsea who are lining up £35 million bid to lure the 27-year-old to Stamford Bridge.
The Welsh professional footballer has one more year left on his current contract at the Emirates stadium, and the Gunners could lose him for free in the next transfer window.
Nigeria Latest News: Ambode Shows Off Tennis Skills at Lagos Open Tennis Event | Legit TV
