Cloudy Weather Report Ramallah, Palestine +4°C, Cloudy

Breaking News

Home | News |

Chelsea to fight alongside Juventus for £20 million rated Italian midfielder



- Chelsea and Juventus are interested in the signing of Sandro Tonali

- The 18-year-old Italian midfielder currently plays for Serie B side Brescia

- Roma, Inter and Ac Milan are also monitoring his progress this season

Premier League giants Chelsea have joined Italian champions Juventus in the race to sign 18-year-old midfielder Sandro Tonali when the January 2019 transfer window opens.

The Italian football star has been outstanding for Serie B side Brescia this season and is dubbed the new Pirlo.

And according to the report by UK Sun, Juventus are confident of leading the chase to sign Sandro Tonali in January, but they will face competition from Chelsea.

Chelsea coach Maurizio Sarri is reported to have being a long term admirer for Sandro Tonali since his days at Napoli, and he wants him at Stamford Bridge next year.

READ ALSO: NAIJ.com upgrades to Legit.ng

Sarri sent his scouts to watch the talented youngster recently, and would have received rave reviews as Tonali set up two goals in Brescia's 4-1 thrashing of Padova.

Meanwhile, Roma, Inter and AC Milan are also said to be interested in the signing of Sandro Tonali next year.

The attacking midfielder is reportedly valued at around £20 million.

PAY ATTENTION: Become a member of the leading sports Facebook group 'Naija Football Fan Zone'

Previously, Legit.ng had reported how Arsenal midfielder Aaron Ramsey emerged as a summer transfer target for Chelsea who are lining up £35 million bid to lure the 27-year-old to Stamford Bridge.

The Welsh professional footballer has one more year left on his current contract at the Emirates stadium, and the Gunners could lose him for free in the next transfer window.

Nigeria Latest News: Ambode Shows Off Tennis Skills at Lagos Open Tennis Event | Legit TV

[embedded content]

Source: Legit.ng

Tags

No tags for this article

Post Your Comment below: >>
Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are those of the writers and do not reflect those of nigerianewsgrio.com. nigerianewsgrio.com accepts no responsibility legal or otherwise for their accuracy of content. Please report any inappropriate content to us, and we will evaluate it as a matter of priority.
Loading...

About the Author:



Related Articles

0 News 25/10/2018 08:36:00 No Messi or Ronaldo but Clasico could still define season

No Messi or Ronaldo but Clasico could still define season

The biggest game will not feature either Lionel Messi or Cristiano Ronaldo yet Sunday’s Clasico between Barcelona and Real Madrid will be as feisty as

0 News 25/10/2018 08:51:00 Belgium take outright top spot in new FIFA rankings

Belgium take outright top spot in new FIFA rankings

Belgium have edged ahead of France to take outright top spot in FIFA’s world rankings released on Thursday. Tiny Gibraltar were the biggest risers, thanks to

0 News 25/10/2018 09:19:00 Breaking: Jafar appears before Kano Assembly over bribery allegation against Ganduje

Breaking: Jafar appears before Kano Assembly over bribery allegation against Ganduje

By Anthony Ogbonna The Publisher of Daily Nigeria, Jafar Jafar, has, Thursday, arrived Kano state to appear before the Kano State House of Assembly to show

Most Watched Videos

View all posts
0 Videos 09/11/2017 22:59:00 Best Response Ever to the Age-old Question - "What Will You Do If Your Partner Denies Paternity?"

Best Response Ever to the Age-old Question - "What Will You Do If Your Partner Denies Paternity?"

Best Response Ever to the Age-old Question - "What Will You Do If Your Partner Denies Paternity?" Watch and share ...after you laugh!

0 Videos 12/11/2017 22:38:00 Praise & Worship by 12 years old Odehyieba Priscilla ( Must Watch)

Praise & Worship by 12 years old Odehyieba Priscilla ( Must Watch)

Remain Blessed for Worshipping with Me to give Glory to God.



Most Read News

View all posts
0 News 21/10/2018 07:37:00 Vote for your lives…, Amaechi charges Rivers people

Vote for your lives…, Amaechi charges Rivers people

By Egufe Yafugborhi and Nwankpa Chijioke Port Harcourt – The Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi has charged Rivers people to Vote for their lives in the

0 News 18/10/2018 15:48:00 Ighalo in EA Sports team of the week

Ighalo in EA Sports team of the week

Odion Ighalo’s five goals for the Nigerian National Team during the international break did not go unnoticed outside Africa, with EA Sports FIFA 19 naming

0 News 20/10/2018 12:21:00 Edo assures teachers on release of promotion letters

Edo assures teachers on release of promotion letters

The Edo State Head of Service, Mrs. Gladys Idahor, has said the state government has approved promotion of teachers in primary and secondary schools in

0 News 19/10/2018 17:43:00 Tech: Stephen Hawking warned that machines are getting smarter than ever, and dismissing it could be our worst mistake

Tech: Stephen Hawking warned that machines are getting smarter than ever, and dismissing it could be our worst mistake

Stephen Hawking, who died earlier this year, wrote a collection of essays that were released on Tuesday. The book, Brief Answers to the

0 News 19/10/2018 08:00:00 Flood sacks 35 Edo communities, kills 6

Flood sacks 35 Edo communities, kills 6

Flooding killed six people and sacked no fewer than 35 communities in the Esan South East Local Government Area of Edo this year. The Chairman of

0 News 20/10/2018 08:57:00 Lifestyle: How GM went from bankrupt and on the brink of death to being one of the world's best-run car companies (GM)

Lifestyle: How GM went from bankrupt and on the brink of death to being one of the world's best-run car companies (GM)

Harold Cunningham/Getty; Bill Pugliano/Getty; Steve Fecht/Getty; Shayanne Gal/Business InsiderA decade after the financial crisis, General Motors is led by the best management team it's ever

Most Watched Movies

cron