PDP youth leader petitions US, Germany, accuses APC of political intimidation

- SKE Udeh-Okoye said the United State’s government is considering the PDP petition against federal government

- Udeh-Okoye, the arty’s national youth leader, said Atiku Abubakar will uplift the situation of Nigerians if elected into power in 2019

- This is contained in a statement by his secretary Okah Ewah Edede

SKE Udeh-Okoye, the national youth leader of the PDP, said he had visited the Ambassadors of UK and Germany to present a petition on the ongoing political intimidation being perpetrated by the APC-led federal government against the opposition.

Vanguard reports that Udeh-Okoye also said the United State’s government is considering the PDP’s petition against the government.

This is contained in a statement by the secretary of the PDP national youth leader, Okah Ewah Edede, saying that the national youth leader “had visited the Ambassadors of UK and Germany where he presented them with a petition on the ongoing political intimidation, harassment, forced disappearance and gross human right abuses being perpetrated by the APC-led FG against the opposition.”

The statement read: “The US government’s representative assured the PDP national youth leader of the White House’s consideration of the party’s petition.

“The quest was to simply get the international community to exert pressure on the APC-led federal government of President Buhari and the Independent National Electoral Commission to conduct free, fair and credible elections in 2019 and to respect the rule-of-law.”

“The PDP national youth leader is billed to meet with key members of the international community including the UN, EU, Commonwealth of nations, AU, France and others in his quest to alert the world and world leaders of the ploy by APC to use State powers to oppress the opposition further as the general elections approach.”

The PDP national youth leader reiterated the position of the party and that of it’s presidential candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar “to run issue-based campaign and to uplift the situation of Nigerians if elected into power in 2019.”

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had reported that some senators on the platform of the APC and the PDP disagreed over a comment by the spokesperson of Buhari campaign organisation, Festus Keyamo against former vice president Atiku Abubakar Keyamo insisted that the presidential candidate of the opposition PDP, Atiku, is corrupt.

Chairman of the committee, Senator Rafiu Ibrahim ( PDP Kwara South), while trying to drill Keyamo on the comment said: ”I want to refer to your words when you said the presidential candidate of the PDP is corrupt.''

