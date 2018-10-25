Cloudy Weather Report Ramallah, Palestine +4°C, Cloudy

Breaking: 9th package sent to former American vice president Joe Biden



Emerging report has it that another suspicious package addressed to former Vice President Joe Biden in Delaware, has been intercepted by the law enforcement officials.

CNN reports that the package was considered suspicious due to its similarities to other packages sent this week to prominent Democrats and CNN.

It was reported that the package was misaddressed and returned to sender, two law enforcement.

Also, New York City’s Police Department (NYPD) responded to reports of a “suspicious package” found in Manhattan on Thursday, October 25, following a series of suspected pipe bombs sent to high-profile Democrats and critics of U.S. President Donald Trump.

“Please avoid the area and expect a police presence and heavy traffic,’’ the NYPD wrote on Twitter.

Recall that Legit.ng had reported that police in the United States have said that potential explosive devices addressed to the residences of former first lady Hillary Clinton and former president Barack Obama have been intercepted.

According to officials, the suspicious packages have semblance with the one left at the home of a billionaire philanthropist, George Soros, on Monday, October 22.

