Cloudy Weather Report Ramallah, Palestine +4°C, Cloudy

Breaking News

Home | News |

Governor Amosun visits 72-year-old father whose wife, 67, birthed a healthy baby after 40 years of waiting



Miracles need not come in great falls, sometimes they come is small showers. Earlier, Legit.ng reported that a woman who had been without child for many almost four decades recently birthed a healthy child. She has become the oldest woman in Africa to have a successful delivery.

The woman whose name was said to be Ajibola was immensely grateful to God as she put to bed in a hospital in Ogun state. She shared her testimony and even encouraged other people going through the same issues she went through.

Recognising the enormity of this miraculous birth, Governor Amosun who governs Ogun state visited the woman in the hospital where she is still kept under observation.

The governor was very excited to be part of a huge breakthrough wrought by the doctors in the hospital where she put to bed. Amosun spoke to the woman, grinned at the new born and rejoiced with the father who was a 72-year-old professor.

Gov Amosun visits 67-year-old woman who delivers healthy baby after 40 years of marriage (photos)

67-year-old woman who delivers healthy baby after 40 years of marriage (photos)

READ ALSO: 'My daughter is a racist against her own race,' says a woman about her 16-year-old child

Also, Governor Amosun also took to sharing pictures of his visit to the lovely, blessed family on Instagram. These photos embodied how happy he was for the couple who had been waiting and really expecting a child ever since they got married.

In sharing the pictures, the governor also added a caption pointing out the couple as well as the new joy they now bear: "Senator Ibikunle Amosun, today in Abeokuta, visited 67 years old Mrs. Ajibola Olutayo Otubose, wife of 72 year old Prof.Oluwatowoloju Otubose, who gave birth to a baby boy, after 40 years of expecting a child."

PAY ATTENTION: Get the Latest Nigerian News on Legit.ng News App

The 67-year-old new mother looked fit and confident in the photos shared. Her confidence must have been fueled by the fact she divulged in which she said her husband and herself were expecting the birth of her son because God had earlier made a promise to them. In light of this, they named their child Oluwatobi.

PAY ATTENTION: Love, relationship, marriage on Africa Love Aid

In the meanwhile, Legit.ng is reporting the story of a 40-year-old woman who gave birth to 44 children; 38 of these kids are currently alive. According to the woman, she had birthed six set of twins, four set of triplets, multiple sets of quintuplets and several other single kids. For this mother of many 'generations', her dream is to see that they get educated.

Source: Legit.ng

Tags

No tags for this article

Post Your Comment below: >>
Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are those of the writers and do not reflect those of nigerianewsgrio.com. nigerianewsgrio.com accepts no responsibility legal or otherwise for their accuracy of content. Please report any inappropriate content to us, and we will evaluate it as a matter of priority.
Loading...

About the Author:



Related Articles

0 News 25/10/2018 08:36:00 No Messi or Ronaldo but Clasico could still define season

No Messi or Ronaldo but Clasico could still define season

The biggest game will not feature either Lionel Messi or Cristiano Ronaldo yet Sunday’s Clasico between Barcelona and Real Madrid will be as feisty as

0 News 25/10/2018 08:51:00 Belgium take outright top spot in new FIFA rankings

Belgium take outright top spot in new FIFA rankings

Belgium have edged ahead of France to take outright top spot in FIFA’s world rankings released on Thursday. Tiny Gibraltar were the biggest risers, thanks to

0 News 25/10/2018 09:19:00 Breaking: Jafar appears before Kano Assembly over bribery allegation against Ganduje

Breaking: Jafar appears before Kano Assembly over bribery allegation against Ganduje

By Anthony Ogbonna The Publisher of Daily Nigeria, Jafar Jafar, has, Thursday, arrived Kano state to appear before the Kano State House of Assembly to show

Most Watched Videos

View all posts
0 Videos 09/11/2017 22:59:00 Best Response Ever to the Age-old Question - "What Will You Do If Your Partner Denies Paternity?"

Best Response Ever to the Age-old Question - "What Will You Do If Your Partner Denies Paternity?"

Best Response Ever to the Age-old Question - "What Will You Do If Your Partner Denies Paternity?" Watch and share ...after you laugh!

0 Videos 12/11/2017 22:38:00 Praise & Worship by 12 years old Odehyieba Priscilla ( Must Watch)

Praise & Worship by 12 years old Odehyieba Priscilla ( Must Watch)

Remain Blessed for Worshipping with Me to give Glory to God.



Most Read News

View all posts
0 News 24/10/2018 08:16:00 Checkout Manchester City midfielder's stunning partner Alicia Verrando

Checkout Manchester City midfielder's stunning partner Alicia Verrando

- Alicia Verrando is Bernardo Silva's partner and they met in France- The 24-year-old has a BSc business administration and management- Benardo was among the

0 News 20/10/2018 11:12:00 Suspected kidnapper reportedly found with a book listing out human parts needed by clients

Suspected kidnapper reportedly found with a book listing out human parts needed by clients

Suspected kidnapper reportedly found with a book listing out human parts needed by clients A book listing out some human parts has been found with a

0 News 23/10/2018 03:03:00 Buhari: You May Choose To Leave Nigeria If You Have Another Country ​

Buhari: You May Choose To Leave Nigeria If You Have Another Country ​

Nigeria’s President, Muhammadu Buhari has said Nigerians who felt that they have another country outside Nigeria may choose to go. In a statement issued by his

0 News 22/10/2018 12:23:00 Chelsea assistant coach charged with improper conduct after melee

Chelsea assistant coach charged with improper conduct after melee

Chelsea FC’s assistant coach Marco Ianni was charged with improper conduct by the Football Association (FA) in England on Monday. This was after his exuberant celebrations

0 News 19/10/2018 05:42:00 Why Morocco wants to join ECOWAS: Spokesman

Why Morocco wants to join ECOWAS: Spokesman

Mr Mustapha El Khalfi, the spokesman for the Moroccan government and Parliament, says the country’s interest in joining ECOWAS stems from its desire to build

0 News 21/10/2018 06:11:00 Lauretta Onochie mocks Fayose, lists 11 count charges allegedly filed against him

Lauretta Onochie mocks Fayose, lists 11 count charges allegedly filed against him

By Nwafor Sunday The social media aide to President Muhammadu Buhari, Mrs Lauretta Onochie, Sunday listed alleged eleven (11) count charges the Economic and Financial Crimes

Most Watched Movies

cron