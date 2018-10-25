Governor Amosun visits 72-year-old father whose wife, 67, birthed a healthy baby after 40 years of waiting

Miracles need not come in great falls, sometimes they come is small showers. Earlier, Legit.ng reported that a woman who had been without child for many almost four decades recently birthed a healthy child. She has become the oldest woman in Africa to have a successful delivery.

The woman whose name was said to be Ajibola was immensely grateful to God as she put to bed in a hospital in Ogun state. She shared her testimony and even encouraged other people going through the same issues she went through.

Recognising the enormity of this miraculous birth, Governor Amosun who governs Ogun state visited the woman in the hospital where she is still kept under observation.

The governor was very excited to be part of a huge breakthrough wrought by the doctors in the hospital where she put to bed. Amosun spoke to the woman, grinned at the new born and rejoiced with the father who was a 72-year-old professor.

Also, Governor Amosun also took to sharing pictures of his visit to the lovely, blessed family on Instagram. These photos embodied how happy he was for the couple who had been waiting and really expecting a child ever since they got married.

In sharing the pictures, the governor also added a caption pointing out the couple as well as the new joy they now bear: "Senator Ibikunle Amosun, today in Abeokuta, visited 67 years old Mrs. Ajibola Olutayo Otubose, wife of 72 year old Prof.Oluwatowoloju Otubose, who gave birth to a baby boy, after 40 years of expecting a child."

The 67-year-old new mother looked fit and confident in the photos shared. Her confidence must have been fueled by the fact she divulged in which she said her husband and herself were expecting the birth of her son because God had earlier made a promise to them. In light of this, they named their child Oluwatobi.

