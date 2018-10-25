Governor Amosun visits 72-year-old father whose wife, 67, birthed a healthy baby after 40 years of waiting

Miracles need not come in great falls, sometimes they come is small showers. Earlier, Legit.ng reported that a woman who had been without child for many almost four decades recently birthed a healthy child. She has become the oldest woman in Africa to have a successful delivery.
The woman whose name was said to be Ajibola was immensely grateful to God as she put to bed in a hospital in Ogun state. She shared her testimony and even encouraged other people going through the same issues she went through.
Recognising the enormity of this miraculous birth, Governor Amosun who governs Ogun state visited the woman in the hospital where she is still kept under observation.
The governor was very excited to be part of a huge breakthrough wrought by the doctors in the hospital where she put to bed. Amosun spoke to the woman, grinned at the new born and rejoiced with the father who was a 72-year-old professor.
67-year-old woman who delivers healthy baby after 40 years of marriage (photos)
READ ALSO: 'My daughter is a racist against her own race,' says a woman about her 16-year-old child
Also, Governor Amosun also took to sharing pictures of his visit to the lovely, blessed family on Instagram. These photos embodied how happy he was for the couple who had been waiting and really expecting a child ever since they got married.
In sharing the pictures, the governor also added a caption pointing out the couple as well as the new joy they now bear: "Senator Ibikunle Amosun, today in Abeokuta, visited 67 years old Mrs. Ajibola Olutayo Otubose, wife of 72 year old Prof.Oluwatowoloju Otubose, who gave birth to a baby boy, after 40 years of expecting a child."
PAY ATTENTION: Get the Latest Nigerian News on Legit.ng News App
The 67-year-old new mother looked fit and confident in the photos shared. Her confidence must have been fueled by the fact she divulged in which she said her husband and herself were expecting the birth of her son because God had earlier made a promise to them. In light of this, they named their child Oluwatobi.
PAY ATTENTION: Love, relationship, marriage on Africa Love Aid
In the meanwhile, Legit.ng is reporting the story of a 40-year-old woman who gave birth to 44 children; 38 of these kids are currently alive. According to the woman, she had birthed six set of twins, four set of triplets, multiple sets of quintuplets and several other single kids. For this mother of many 'generations', her dream is to see that they get educated.
Source: Legit.ng
Related Articles
No Messi or Ronaldo but Clasico could still define season
The biggest game will not feature either Lionel Messi or Cristiano Ronaldo yet Sunday’s Clasico between Barcelona and Real Madrid will be as feisty as
Belgium take outright top spot in new FIFA rankings
Belgium have edged ahead of France to take outright top spot in FIFA’s world rankings released on Thursday. Tiny Gibraltar were the biggest risers, thanks to
Breaking: Jafar appears before Kano Assembly over bribery allegation against Ganduje
By Anthony Ogbonna The Publisher of Daily Nigeria, Jafar Jafar, has, Thursday, arrived Kano state to appear before the Kano State House of Assembly to show
Most Watched VideosView all posts
Best Response Ever to the Age-old Question - "What Will You Do If Your Partner Denies Paternity?"
Best Response Ever to the Age-old Question - "What Will You Do If Your Partner Denies Paternity?" Watch and share ...after you laugh!
Praise & Worship by 12 years old Odehyieba Priscilla ( Must Watch)
Remain Blessed for Worshipping with Me to give Glory to God.
Most Read NewsView all posts
Checkout Manchester City midfielder's stunning partner Alicia Verrando
- Alicia Verrando is Bernardo Silva's partner and they met in France- The 24-year-old has a BSc business administration and management- Benardo was among the
Suspected kidnapper reportedly found with a book listing out human parts needed by clients
Suspected kidnapper reportedly found with a book listing out human parts needed by clients A book listing out some human parts has been found with a
Buhari: You May Choose To Leave Nigeria If You Have Another Country
Nigeria’s President, Muhammadu Buhari has said Nigerians who felt that they have another country outside Nigeria may choose to go. In a statement issued by his
Chelsea assistant coach charged with improper conduct after melee
Chelsea FC’s assistant coach Marco Ianni was charged with improper conduct by the Football Association (FA) in England on Monday. This was after his exuberant celebrations
Why Morocco wants to join ECOWAS: Spokesman
Mr Mustapha El Khalfi, the spokesman for the Moroccan government and Parliament, says the country’s interest in joining ECOWAS stems from its desire to build
Lauretta Onochie mocks Fayose, lists 11 count charges allegedly filed against him
By Nwafor Sunday The social media aide to President Muhammadu Buhari, Mrs Lauretta Onochie, Sunday listed alleged eleven (11) count charges the Economic and Financial Crimes
Post Your Comment below: >>