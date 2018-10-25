Young female mechanics who shuttle between work and school greatly impress Nigerians (video)

In most African countries, people complain about the absence of jobs while others have made do with opportunities available to them.

A number of people frown at some jobs, seeing it as below their standard. Also, some menial jobs in the country are seen as only appropriate for a particular gender.

However, in recent times, the line has been blurred. Men now work as hairdressers and women now work as taxi drivers.

Legit.ng has gathered the wonderful story of three young girls who work as mechanics.

A Facebook user, Agbonifo Eghosa, took to his page to explain that he was quite impressed when he got to a mechanic workshop and met female apprentices.

According to him, the ladies shuttle between going to school and their apprenticeship. He was quite pleased to the extent that he donated some amount of money towards their training.

He wrote:

"I took out time out today to get a reliable mechanic to fix my truck ... I was directed by a friend to visit a place in my constituency. Getting there, I met these pretty young female mechanics. I engaged them in a discussion and to my great surprise, they shuttle between secondary school and apprenticeship. Before leaving, I donated to their training by providing money for the necessary tools needed to continue working."

This is quite inspiring.

In other news, Legit.ng reported that a university undergraduate, Elizabeth, hawks dried fish and pepper to fund her education.

There is a saying which states that the best legacy you can leave for your child is a good education. Education is good but expensive especially if you want to further it to the tertiary level.

Due to how expensive education is in Ghana, not many have realized their dreams as they gave up after completing secondary school.

But for those who wants to realize their dreams they go beyond their boundaries to fund their education.

