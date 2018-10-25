Cloudy Weather Report Ramallah, Palestine +4°C, Cloudy

Check out the top 5 most tragic disasters in football



As football is enjoyed by millions of people around the globe it has had its share of disasters in the past either caused deliberately or due to nature and has resulted in tragic loss of lives.

The amount of disasters somehow have reduced in recent years thanks to various precautionary measures but nothing can be done to erase the past.

Below are the top five most tragic disasters in football

1. Accra Sports Stadium disaster

Accra Sports Stadium (Photo credit: Sportskeeda)

This tragic incident occurred at the Accra Sports Stadium during a match between Hearts of Oak and Asante Kotoko.

The police fired tear gas at some unruly fans which led to unrest in the whole stadium. 70,000 people tried to rush out of the stadium at once causing a stampede which killed 126 people and injured many more.

2. The Hillsborough Disaster

Hillsbrough disaster (Photo credit: Sportskeeda)

The Hillsborough Disaster is one of England’s greatest tragedies and will always be a blot on English football.

The unfortunate even occurred on April 15, 1989 during an FA Cup match between Liverpool and Sheffield United.

During the match, police opened one of the gates which allowed plenty of fans waiting outside to enter the stadium.

The surge of bodies crushed many Liverpool fans injuring 776 of them and killing 96 of them including Steven Gerrard’s 10-year-old cousin who was the youngest victim of the tragedy.

3. Port Said Stadium Disaster

Port Said (Photo credit: Kingfut)

The Port Said Disaster is one of the more recent disasters the world has experienced. The incident occurred on February 1, 2012, during a match between two rival teams Al Masry and Al-Ahly which the former won 3-1.

After the match thousands of Al Ahly fans made their way to the rival spectators area and attacked them with weapons which included knives, bottles and swords. 79 people were killed and a 1000 were injured in this senseless event.

4. Puerta 12 Tragedy

Puerta disaster (Photo credit: Sportskeeda)

The Puerta 12 tragedy occurred on June 23, 1968, during a match between Argentine sides River Plate and Boca Juniors.

Groups of fans accidentally went towards an exit that was closed after the match and the fans in front were crushed against the doors by the fans at the back who did not know that the doors were closed.

Over 71 fans were killed and dozens more were injured.

5. The Second Ibrox Disaster

The Second Ibrox Disaster (Photo credit: Youtube)

The horrible incident occurred on January 2, 1971, during a game between rival Scottish clubs Rangers and Celtic.

Many Rangers fans chose to leave the stadium due to Celtic taking the lead but the massive crowd caused the barriers on Stairway 13 to collapse which caused a pile up of supporters. Over 200 fans were injured and 66 killed in this disaster.

