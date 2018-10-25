Sassy pre-wedding photos of sporty Nigerian couple set to tie the knot

Love is a beautiful thing and each time couples are set to walk down the aisle, emotions are tense and a lot of preparations are put in place to make the day special.
Since the emergence of social media, many couples display their love affair and show the world that their relationship is perfect. It's beautiful to develop a special connection with someone and desire to show people how great it is to be in love and often times, it even stands as an inspiration to those searching for true love.
It is why the pre-wedding photo shoot was quick to catch on. In fact, it's almost a taboo for a couple to be planning to tie the knot not to release pre-wedding photos and more, make it funky and stylish.
When it comes to pre-wedding photos, we've seen couple display all sorts of concepts that best describes their love life. One of our favourite at the moment is a Nigerian couple who decided to show their sporty side and pose in matching jersey tops.
Displaying the football club they both admire, Bukola and her man stylishly posed in Juventus jersey while announcing to the world that they are set to walk down the aisle and begin a new life together as husband and wife.
Here are the photos below:
Like you must have guessed, love is amazing and 2018 is the year for it.
Congratulations to the couple.
Meanwhile, just recently, a Nigerian prince released pre-wedding photos as he makes way to marry two women on the same day in Delta state.
