Pretty Nigerian billionaire's daughter eats lunch with British royalties, shares photos on Instagram

Beautiful Nigerian billionaire’s daughter, Temi Otedola, seems to be doing well for herself despite her father’s wealth. The young lady was recently spotted on a lunch date with some British royalties.

Ahead of an upcoming tour to Gambia, Ghana, and Nigeria, the Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall hosted a lunchtime reception at St James’ Palace for members of the British Nigerian, Gambian and Ghanaian communities.

Part of those in attendance was Femi Otedola’s fashion entrepreneur daughter. The pretty young lady was seen rocking an ankara jumpsuit. It was obviously designed by her.

Temi shared a picture of her outfit on Instagram with the caption: “A day spent with royalty // honoured to have been invited to a reception hosted by the Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall today @lagosfashionweekofficial.”

Legit.ng earlier gathered that Temi Otedola took to her Instagram page to share a video of her getting cozy in Mr Eazi’s company. The couple seems to be very much in love as they are fond of showcasing their relationship on social media to the joy of their fans.

