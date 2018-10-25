Cloudy Weather Report Ramallah, Palestine +4°C, Cloudy

Breaking: Jafar appears before Kano Assembly over bribery allegation against Ganduje



By Anthony Ogbonna

The Publisher of Daily Nigeria, Jafar Jafar, has, Thursday, arrived Kano state to appear before the Kano State House of Assembly to show proof that video clip he published showing Governor Abdullahi Ganduje collecting a bribe is true.

Publisher of Daily Nigeria, Jafar Jafar

Mr. Jafar arrived the Kano the meeting scheduled with the Kano House of Assembly Committee investigating the bribery allegation against the Governor amidst very tight security.

A video clip was published by the publisher wherein the Governor was seen pocketing wads of dollars, perhaps a bribe from one of the beneficiaries of contract in the state.

However, Ganduje had denied the allegation but the Kano State Assembly had, on October 15, set up a seven-man investigative committee to probe the allegation.

The committee therefore invited the publisher to appear before the state house and show proof that the video is authentic.

Jafar arrived the state’s assembly complex in the company of his lawyers and with the holy Qur’an hanged on his shoulders

Meanwhile, two factions of protesters have stormed the state house assembly, with each faction bearing placards either in support of Jafar or in support of Governor Ganduje.

While the faction in support of the governor hold an opinion that the clip is an act of infringement on the private rights of the governor, those in support of the publisher hold a view that the clip is a result of an investigative journalism and so, must be commended.

