Cloudy Weather Report Ramallah, Palestine +4°C, Cloudy

Breaking News

Home | News |

No Messi or Ronaldo but Clasico could still define season



The biggest game will not feature either Lionel Messi or Cristiano Ronaldo yet Sunday’s Clasico between Barcelona and Real Madrid will be as feisty as ever with plenty riding on it for the first time since 2007 club football’s arguably.

Real Coach Julen Lopetegui has come in for fierce criticism this season, having presided over a run of five games without a win.

Infantino says Qatar 2022 to be best FIFA World Cup yet

The team going eight hours and one minute without scoring before Tuesday’s unconvincing 2-1 triumph over Viktoria Plzen that saw the team whistled off the pitch by their own fans.

Ronaldo and Messi

Local media reports suggest that any sort of negative result away to their great rivals could spell the end for the 52-year-old at the Bernabeu.

“We came from a run of quite a lot of games without winning and the objective was to win in circumstances that were not at all simple.

“We need to gain a little tranquillity bit by bit: we have to keep going. On Sunday we have a game that motivates us a huge amount.”

“We haven’t always won when we deserved to but football is like that,” Lopetegui said.

Barca, who will be without the injured Messi, sit top of La Liga on 18 points, just one ahead of the chasing pack in what is shaping up to be the tightest title race in years.

The Argentinean has been in scintillating form this season, scoring seven and laying on another five goals in Spain’s top flight, while also hitting five in the Champions League.

Criticism has been levelled at the Catalan side that in recent times they have become too reliant on their talisman and they now face the ultimate test to show they can function with Messi sidelined, too.

“We always want to play as a team, but when Messi is there he gives us a touch of brilliance that is extraordinary.

“Of course we miss him, but we want to miss him while winning.

“Messi often gets us out of jail in difficult games against low blocks and obviously we want him to get better as soon as possible.

Madrid will be such as dangerous opponent. Lopetegui’s side will come here and looking to show their strength and I’m not taking anything for granted ,” coach Ernesto Valverde said.

On Friday, second-placed Espanyol visit in-form Valladolid looking to put pressure on their city rivals Barca ahead of the Clasico.

On Saturday, Athletic Bilbao host fellow surprise strugglers Valencia, while Real Sociedad visit Atletico

Madrid in the day’s late kick-off.

On Sunday third-placed Alaves welcome Villarreal, while Sevilla host bottom of the table Huesca.

Tags

No tags for this article

Post Your Comment below: >>
Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are those of the writers and do not reflect those of nigerianewsgrio.com. nigerianewsgrio.com accepts no responsibility legal or otherwise for their accuracy of content. Please report any inappropriate content to us, and we will evaluate it as a matter of priority.
Loading...

About the Author:



Related Articles

0 News 25/10/2018 08:36:00 No Messi or Ronaldo but Clasico could still define season

No Messi or Ronaldo but Clasico could still define season

The biggest game will not feature either Lionel Messi or Cristiano Ronaldo yet Sunday’s Clasico between Barcelona and Real Madrid will be as feisty as

0 News 25/10/2018 08:51:00 Belgium take outright top spot in new FIFA rankings

Belgium take outright top spot in new FIFA rankings

Belgium have edged ahead of France to take outright top spot in FIFA’s world rankings released on Thursday. Tiny Gibraltar were the biggest risers, thanks to

0 News 25/10/2018 09:19:00 Breaking: Jafar appears before Kano Assembly over bribery allegation against Ganduje

Breaking: Jafar appears before Kano Assembly over bribery allegation against Ganduje

By Anthony Ogbonna The Publisher of Daily Nigeria, Jafar Jafar, has, Thursday, arrived Kano state to appear before the Kano State House of Assembly to show

Most Watched Videos

View all posts
0 Videos 12/11/2017 22:38:00 Praise & Worship by 12 years old Odehyieba Priscilla ( Must Watch)

Praise & Worship by 12 years old Odehyieba Priscilla ( Must Watch)

Remain Blessed for Worshipping with Me to give Glory to God.

0 Videos 09/11/2017 22:59:00 Best Response Ever to the Age-old Question - "What Will You Do If Your Partner Denies Paternity?"

Best Response Ever to the Age-old Question - "What Will You Do If Your Partner Denies Paternity?"

Best Response Ever to the Age-old Question - "What Will You Do If Your Partner Denies Paternity?" Watch and share ...after you laugh!



Most Read News

View all posts
0 News 24/10/2018 01:35:00 APGA’s choice of presidential candidate puts Anambra asunder

APGA’s choice of presidential candidate puts Anambra asunder

By Vincent Ujumadu THE decision of All Progressives Grand Alliance, APGA, to contest the 2019 presidential election after many years of not presenting a candidate appears

0 News 21/10/2018 19:00:00 NSE wins ‘Best Use of Technology for Efficiency’ award

NSE wins ‘Best Use of Technology for Efficiency’ award

THE Nigerian Stock Exchange, NSE, has bagged the ‘2018 Best Use of Technology for Efficiency’ award from Nigeria Tech Innovation & Telecom Awards 2018 (NTITA). The

0 News 21/10/2018 02:28:00 Chris Paul, Rajon Rondo throw punches as Houston Rockets beat LA Lakers in Lebron James home debut

Chris Paul, Rajon Rondo throw punches as Houston Rockets beat LA Lakers in Lebron James home debut

Join the "sabi" clique. Don't miss a thing, get the latest updates to fuel your conversation daily

0 News 22/10/2018 06:35:00 Breaking: Shooting in Edo House of Assembly

Breaking: Shooting in Edo House of Assembly

There is heavy shooting and fighting at the Edo state House of Assembly over move to remove the speaker, Hon Kabiru Adjoto.The Nation reports that

0 News 25/10/2018 07:32:00 Check out the emotional message Lionel Messi sent to his son Thiago after Barcelona's win over Inter

Check out the emotional message Lionel Messi sent to his son Thiago after Barcelona's win over Inter

- Spanish League champions maintained their 100% win record in the Champions League - Rafinha and Jordi Alba's goals handed the Catalans maximum victory in

0 News 20/10/2018 01:17:00 Type 2 Polio virus discovered in Bauchi – WHO

Type 2 Polio virus discovered in Bauchi – WHO

By Charles Agwam – Bauchi World Health Organisation (WHO) has confirmed the discovery of a type-2 polio virus in Bauchi capital, the State Coordinator of World

Most Watched Movies

cron