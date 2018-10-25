Ex-gov. Sylva denies dumping APC for PDP

Former Governor of Bayelsa and a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state, Chief Timipre Sylva, has denied defecting from the party to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).
Sylva governed Bayelsa between 2008 and 2012 under the platform of the PDP, but joined the APC since 2014 upon the formation of the party.
His media assistant, Mr Julius Bokoru, in a statement in Yenagoa on Thursday, said contrary to some rumours, his boss remained a loyal and committed member of the APC, and had never contemplated moving to PDP.
Fraudulent or primary elections?
“Members of the All Progressives Congress and the good people of Bayelsa whom this rumour is aimed at, let it be established that Sylva is firmly of the APC and nurses no plan to leave the party to any other party,” Bokoru said.
He said Chief Sylva would not leave the APC, a party he joined in building at both state and national levels.
He said the former governor had urged his supporters, members of the APC and the people of Bayelsa to remain steadfast, as APC meant well for the state.
