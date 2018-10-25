Corrupt people should be viewed as `criminals not celebrities’—NYCN

Comrade Bello Shagari, President, National Youth Council of Nigeria (NYCN) says there in need to see corrupt people in Africa as criminals not celebrities.
Shagari made this submission while addressing the African Union Commission 3rd Specialised Technical Committee on Youth, Culture and Sports on Thursday in Algiers, Algeria.
He presented a paper titled“ the Role of Youth in Creating a Culture of Fighting Corruption in Africa.’’
According to him, corruption is not a problem that Africa has to o live with.
“There is a profound saying that `the realisation of sin is the beginning of salvation’; consequently, there must be a deliberate and conscious effort to sensitise our young people to change their orientation.
“So, that they can identify corruption as soon as they see it. In order to differentiate between what is culturally acceptable and what is institutionally unacceptable.
Avoid misinformation, disinformation through fact-checking, news agencies charged
“By doing so, it will reduce compliance and the unrealistic demands from the society, which will make workers comfortable with what they earn legally and limit them to it.
“It also necessary that corrupt people are viewed as criminals in the society rather than celebrities. There should also be a deliberate attempt by our youth to point out corrupt people and to ensure that they are rejected in taking up public offices, and those caught in action should be properly sanctioned.
“ The youth should also make efforts advocate for the strengthening of our laws and their proper application.’’
He said that this could also be effective with youth inclusivity in governance because even in the most advance countries, it was the fear of punishment that deters people from indulging in corrupt practices.
Shagari said that the social media helped in extending advocacy and voice concerns very easily; therefore, social media tools could be used properly to sensitise the youths call them to action whenever necessary.
According to him, before Africa can solve the problems of corruption, it has to first identify what corruption is in African context, and the conflicts that the western idea have with African culture and traditions.
“In Nigeria particularly, there is a tradition of a societal burden and “family obligation” on people in occupying public positions which is a norm in our culture, but is seen as another element of corruption by the western standards.
“ For instance, an average government worker in the cities of Nigeria is expected to cater for his extended family back in the village.
“ This is more evident during festive periods. During Eid or Christmas, one is expected to send money or foodstuffs back home.
“Failing to fulfill such “obligations” leads to name calling among family members who sees such a person as irresponsible,’’ he said.
He said that such an obligation was not attainable by anyone who depended on his wages as a worker not just in Nigeria but anywhere in the world.
The NYCN president regretted that people celebrated corruption in most African countries because they benefitted from proceeds of corruption from rich relatives.
Related Articles
INEC ad-hoc staff recruitment for 2019 election: is it real?
You might have seen the news about INEC ad-hoc staff recruitment for the upcoming 2019 elections. However, is it real? Today, we will answer this
How to do a pregnancy test with salt
Pregnancy test with salt is considered to be one of the most reliable homemade pregnancy tests. Also it is much cheaper than a regular one
Chelsea's preferred replacement for Alvaro Morata's revealed
- Stamford Bridge outfit Chelsea set to move for Ciro Immobile in January - He has scored 58 goals in 78 appearances for his Serie
Most Watched VideosView all posts
Best Response Ever to the Age-old Question - "What Will You Do If Your Partner Denies Paternity?"
Best Response Ever to the Age-old Question - "What Will You Do If Your Partner Denies Paternity?" Watch and share ...after you laugh!
Praise & Worship by 12 years old Odehyieba Priscilla ( Must Watch)
Remain Blessed for Worshipping with Me to give Glory to God.
Most Read NewsView all posts
CHAMPIONS RANGERS!
….Flying Antelopes end 35 year-wait to lift first Aiteo Cup after 4-2 penalty kicks triumph over Kano Pillars Enugu Rangers produced one of the greatest come
2019: APC reportedly made N12.6bn from sale of forms to aspirants (breakdown)
- The ruling APC reportedly made N12.6bn from its members’ purchase of nomination and expression of interest forms- The party allegedly made 45m from presidential
23 killed, 17 injured in Kaduna crisis – SEMA
Kaduna – The Kaduna State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA) has disclosed that 23 people were killed and 17 injured in various parts of Kaduna metropolis
Ohanaeze urges Buhari to grant Nnamdi Kanu presidential pardon
Join the "sabi" clique. Don't miss a thing, get the latest updates to fuel your conversation daily
Boko Haram ‘ll soon be history, Says Buhari
By Johnbosco Agbakwuru President Muhammadu Buhari has assured that the brutal activities of the Boko Haram sect would soon become history. A photo shows a campaign signboad
18 dead after train flips in Taiwan
At least 18 people have died after an express train derailed and flipped over on a popular coastal tourist route in Taiwan on Sunday, the
Post Your Comment below: >>