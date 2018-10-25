Fayemi names Finance Commissioner, Attorney General

Ekiti State House of Assembly has confirmed Mr Dapo Kolawole and Mr Olawale Fapohunda as Commissioner for Finance and Attorney General/ Commissioner for Justice respectively. Fayemi

The two commissioners were confirmed Thursday, after their screening by the lawmakers following a letter by the Governor, earlier in the week, requesting their screening and confirmation for the positions.

Fapohunda, a human rights lawyer was Ekiti State Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice between 2012 and 2014.

Kolawole, a fellow of the Institute of Chartered Accountant of Nigeria (ICAN), served as Commissioner for Finance during Fayemi’s first tenure.

They would be sworn in at a later date.