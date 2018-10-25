Cloudy Weather Report Ramallah, Palestine +4°C, Cloudy

Kaduna curfew: El-Rufai an opportunistic hypocrite – Reno



The number one bestselling author and former aide to ex-President Goodluck Jonathan, Pastor Reno Omokri, has said that the Kaduna state Governor, Nasir el-Rufai, is “an opportunistic hypocrite.”

Okowa challenges NMA to be advocates for implementation of National Health Act

Pastor Reno Omokri

Pastor Omokri said the Kaduna governor had, in June, 2011, accused the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, government of violating the fundamental human rights of the people by imposing a 9PM-6AM curfew during crisis only for the governor to turn around in 2018 to impose a 24 hour curfew in Kaduna.

Breaking: Again, Elrufai imposes 24 hours curfew in Kaduna town

Following renewed tension in Kaduna metropolis over insinuations of reprisal of the violence in Kasuwan Magani area of the state on Friday last week, the Kaduna state government, imposed a 24-hour curfew on Kaduna town and its environs.

At least 55 people were confirmed killed in the fresh violence.

The imposition of the curfew was announced in a short message by Governor Nasir el-Rufai, on his verified Twitter handle.

“This is a notice of a 24-hour curfew imposed on Kaduna town and environs, with immediate effect. Residents are advised to comply by this directive. The decision has been taken in the best interest of the state,” Governor El-Rufai wrote.

However, in a tweet, Pastor Omokri said Governor El-Rufai is a hypocrite for turning back to an action he once condemned because it was performed by another person.

According to him, “If you don’t believe that @Elrufai, the @GovKaduna, is an opportunistic hypocrite, then look at this accusation he made against the @OfficialPDPNig in 2011 and compare with what he is doing today. He complained about a 9PM-6AM curfew, then declared a 24 hour curfew #RenosDarts.”

If you don’t believe that @Elrufai, the @GovKaduna, is an opportunistic hypocrite, then look at this accusation he made against the @OfficialPDPNig in 2011 and compare with what he is doing today. He complained about a 9PM-6AM curfew, then declared a 24 hour curfew #RenosDarts pic.twitter.com/mJLTUgcMAA

— Reno Omokri (@renoomokri) 25 October 2018

