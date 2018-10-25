Cloudy Weather Report Ramallah, Palestine +4°C, Cloudy

Breaking News

Home | News |

Mama lights up Buckwyld & Breathless



Lagos, Nigeria – October 22nd, 2018; The 7th edition of Buckwyld ‘n’ Breathless which held last Saturday at Eko Hotel, Lagos, had a refreshing twist as premium beverage brand Coca- Cola refreshed the capacity audience. From red carpet through the music fiesta, guests could not hey enough of the refreshing power of Coke cocktails provided at the Coke Mix Bar.

Mama lights up Buckwyld & Breathless

The evening was filled with plenty of thrills and excitement, but nothing shined as brightly as Coca-Cola’s new 1L PET bottle courtesy of a refreshing moment provided by Annie Idibia.

Mama lights up Buckwyld & Breathless

Annie Idibia, star of Coca-Cola’s new Mama advert, and mother of the Idibia family, showed the power of the Coke 1 Litre Mama pack when she stepped forward to refresh her Boo and his performers after an electrifying and exhausting performance. 2Baba shouted #MamaDiMama in appreciation of Annie’s refresher.

Mama lights up Buckwyld & Breathless

An array of A-list celebrities added their voices and presence to a great night, including Timi Dakolo, Falz, Sound Sultan, Phyno, Ibejii, Bright Chimezie, Alex Ekubo, Kenny Blaq, Ayo Makun, Broda Shaggi, Bovi, Kelechi Amadi Obi, Ruggedman, Julius Agwu, ID Ogungbe, Michelle Dede, Anto Lecky, Ramsey Nouah, Jide Kosoko and Richard Mofe-Damijo.

Mama lights up Buckwyld & Breathless

In line with Coca Cola’s commitment to creating the climate for sharing and togetherness, Mama joined in creating a fun, inspiring and unforgettable evening at Buckwyld ‘n’ Breathless.

Buckwyld & Breathless is sponsored by Coca-Cola Nigeria.

Tags

No tags for this article

Post Your Comment below: >>
Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are those of the writers and do not reflect those of nigerianewsgrio.com. nigerianewsgrio.com accepts no responsibility legal or otherwise for their accuracy of content. Please report any inappropriate content to us, and we will evaluate it as a matter of priority.
Loading...

About the Author:



Related Articles

0 News 25/10/2018 11:49:00 INEC ad-hoc staff recruitment for 2019 election: is it real?

INEC ad-hoc staff recruitment for 2019 election: is it real?

You might have seen the news about INEC ad-hoc staff recruitment for the upcoming 2019 elections. However, is it real? Today, we will answer this

0 News 25/10/2018 11:50:00 How to do a pregnancy test with salt

How to do a pregnancy test with salt

Pregnancy test with salt is considered to be one of the most reliable homemade pregnancy tests. Also it is much cheaper than a regular one

0 News 25/10/2018 11:52:00 Chelsea's preferred replacement for Alvaro Morata's revealed

Chelsea's preferred replacement for Alvaro Morata's revealed

- Stamford Bridge outfit Chelsea set to move for Ciro Immobile in January - He has scored 58 goals in 78 appearances for his Serie

Most Watched Videos

View all posts
0 Videos 12/11/2017 22:38:00 Praise & Worship by 12 years old Odehyieba Priscilla ( Must Watch)

Praise & Worship by 12 years old Odehyieba Priscilla ( Must Watch)

Remain Blessed for Worshipping with Me to give Glory to God.

0 Videos 09/11/2017 22:59:00 Best Response Ever to the Age-old Question - "What Will You Do If Your Partner Denies Paternity?"

Best Response Ever to the Age-old Question - "What Will You Do If Your Partner Denies Paternity?"

Best Response Ever to the Age-old Question - "What Will You Do If Your Partner Denies Paternity?" Watch and share ...after you laugh!



Most Read News

View all posts
0 News 19/10/2018 17:44:00 Lifestyle: Meghan Markle's best outfits during her pregnancy so far

Lifestyle: Meghan Markle's best outfits during her pregnancy so far

Kensington Palace announced on Monday that Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are expecting their first child in the spring of 2019. The news comes five

0 News 19/10/2018 19:50:00 Hoeness: I should’ve said Ozil was crap

Hoeness: I should’ve said Ozil was crap

Having previously branded the 29-year-old the weak point of the Gunners and Germany, the Bayern director has backtracked on his remarks OzilBayern Munich president Uli Hoeness

0 News 21/10/2018 05:34:00 Pulse Blogger: RCCG, Daddy Freeze: Does GOD understand bad luck?

Pulse Blogger: RCCG, Daddy Freeze: Does GOD understand bad luck?

Serving an all-Powerful GOD for genuine Christians, yet failing, or facing challenges, or disappointments, or grief, or sorrows, is often a junction of decisions.One of

0 News 24/10/2018 13:37:00 PDP Berates APC Over Fabrications Against Atiku, Obi

PDP Berates APC Over Fabrications Against Atiku, Obi

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) says the combination of its Presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar and his running mate, former governor Peter Obi has been well-received

0 News 23/10/2018 14:56:00 Lagos State Government restores door-to-door waste evacuation by PSP operators

Lagos State Government restores door-to-door waste evacuation by PSP operators

The Lagos State Government has directed the Association of Waste Managers of Nigeria (AWAM), otherwise known as PSP operators, to resume door-to-door evacuation of waste. Newsmen

0 News 24/10/2018 14:46:00 Lifestyle: The director of 'Mamma Mia: Here We Go Again' reveals how Meryl Streep's character dies in the movie, one of the film's biggest unanswered questions

Lifestyle: The director of 'Mamma Mia: Here We Go Again' reveals how Meryl Streep's character dies in the movie, one of the film's biggest unanswered questions

INSIDER spoke to "Mamma Mia: Here We Go Again" director Ol Parker about the complicated "Dancing Queen" scene, which involved 14 boats. Parker said

Most Watched Movies

cron