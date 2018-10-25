Wizkid’s 'Fever' Hits Over 1.5 Million Views Within 24 hours Of Release

The music video for 'Fever', a song by Nigerian singer Ayodele Balogun, popularly known as Wizkid. has crossed more that million and a half views in less than 24 hours after its release.
The video, which was released on Wednesday to critical acclaim, broke the Internet, as there were mixed reactions to the sight of Tiwa Savage engaging in romantic scenes with Wizkid.
Tiwa Savage’s estranged husband, Teebillz, had earlier debunked rumours that Wizkid was having an intimate affair with Tiwa.
At the time of this report, the video has earned over 1.6 million views on Youtube, while the audio, which was released three weeks ago, has over 900,000 views.
While social media users were still debating on the video, Wizkid took to his Instagram account to post a picture of him and Tiwa seated on a Rolls Royce.
"This one is special to me. Made a movie with my Best friend! #Fever official Video !!" he captioned the picture.
