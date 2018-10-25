Cloudy Weather Report Ramallah, Palestine +4°C, Cloudy

There’s plot against Buhari within APC ahead 2019 elections - Amosun cries out



- Governor Ibikunle Amosun has alleged that there is a plot within President Muhammadu Buhari within the ruling APC

- He said those who want to have unfettered domination of APC want to pitch him against President Buhari

- Amosun, however, reiterated his loyalty to Buhari

Governor Ibikunle Amosun of Ogun state has alleged that there is a plot “to strip President Muhammadu Buhari bare” by people bidding to have “unfettered domination” of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Daily Trust reports that in a statement he personally signed, Amosun said the purveyors of “falsehoods” against him are actually targeting Buhari.

Legit.ng gathered that he said his relationship with the president remained “strong and unimpeachable in spite of the desperation of the political opponents to orchestrate disaffection between them through mendacious propaganda.”

Amosun denied the allegations against Buhari, which he said, were attributed to him, describing them as lies from the pit of hell.

The statement read: “The ultimate aim of the purveyors of these unconscionable falsehoods is to drive a wedge between me and the president and tarnish my hard-earned reputation. This hatchet job will not work as Mr President is discerning enough to know the source(s) of the pack of concocted lies.”

“The relationship between President Buhari and myself transcends partisan politics. Senator Amosun holds President Buhari in the highest esteem and nothing will change that.”

“The target of this grand campaign of calumny is actually our dear President Muhammadu Buhari.

“For the avoidance of doubt, let me state categorically that the people trying to cause disaffection between those of us loyal and committed to Mr. President and the success of APC, are plotting to strip Mr. President bare, so that their grand design to achieve unfettered domination of the party would be achieved.”

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had previously reported that Governor Rotimi Akeredolu accused the All Progressives Congress (APC) national chairman, Adams Oshiomhole, of incompetence.

In a statement sent to journalists on Wednesday, October 24, by his senior special adviser on special duties and strategy, Doyin Odebowale, Akeredolu said APC primaries exposed the incompetence of Oshiomhole.

