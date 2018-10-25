Cloudy Weather Report Ramallah, Palestine +4°C, Cloudy

Breaking News

Home | News |

See what Tiwa Savage did to fan who called her mumu on Twitter (screenshot)



It appears that fans of Wizkid and Tiwa Savage are not ready to let the music stars have peace following the release of their new video, Fever.

Legit.ng earlier reported that Wizkid officially released the video on Wednesday, October 24, as Tiwa Savage acted as the video vixen. The two have received all sort of defamatory comments but seem not bothered by what everyone thinks or say about them.

On Thursday, October 25, the songstress took to her Twitter handle to blast a troll who feels she cannot win the Best African Act in the upcoming Mtv Europe music awards.

READ ALSO: Nigerian producer and filmmaker MO Abudu makes UK 100 black powerlist

African Pop star, Tiwa Savage took to her twitter page to plead to her fans to vote for her as the best African act but a non-fan felt there was no need to vote since Davido was going to win the award.

The troll who was identified as @Jennifer_ranking said: “Mumu u can’t win @davidoofficial all the way SLOT.” She replied saying: “I was going to clap back but I saw your pictures and figured you’d been through enough in life already.

See post below:

Tiwa Savage claps back at fan who called her a mumu (screenshot)

PAY ATTENTION: Best love tips and relationship advice on Africa Love Aid group!

Legit.ng earlier reported that for not sharing Wizkid’s Fever video on Instagram, trolls have taken to singer’s third baby mama’s handle to call out Jada P. She is also Wizkid’s manager.

Interesting!

Top 5 Throwback Celebs’ Photos: Young Flavour, Falz, Don Jazzy, and others! | Legit TV.

[embedded content]

Source: Legit.ng

Tags

No tags for this article

Post Your Comment below: >>
Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are those of the writers and do not reflect those of nigerianewsgrio.com. nigerianewsgrio.com accepts no responsibility legal or otherwise for their accuracy of content. Please report any inappropriate content to us, and we will evaluate it as a matter of priority.
Loading...

About the Author:



Related Articles

0 News 25/10/2018 11:49:00 INEC ad-hoc staff recruitment for 2019 election: is it real?

INEC ad-hoc staff recruitment for 2019 election: is it real?

You might have seen the news about INEC ad-hoc staff recruitment for the upcoming 2019 elections. However, is it real? Today, we will answer this

0 News 25/10/2018 11:50:00 How to do a pregnancy test with salt

How to do a pregnancy test with salt

Pregnancy test with salt is considered to be one of the most reliable homemade pregnancy tests. Also it is much cheaper than a regular one

0 News 25/10/2018 11:52:00 Chelsea's preferred replacement for Alvaro Morata's revealed

Chelsea's preferred replacement for Alvaro Morata's revealed

- Stamford Bridge outfit Chelsea set to move for Ciro Immobile in January - He has scored 58 goals in 78 appearances for his Serie

Most Watched Videos

View all posts
0 Videos 12/11/2017 22:38:00 Praise & Worship by 12 years old Odehyieba Priscilla ( Must Watch)

Praise & Worship by 12 years old Odehyieba Priscilla ( Must Watch)

Remain Blessed for Worshipping with Me to give Glory to God.

0 Videos 09/11/2017 22:59:00 Best Response Ever to the Age-old Question - "What Will You Do If Your Partner Denies Paternity?"

Best Response Ever to the Age-old Question - "What Will You Do If Your Partner Denies Paternity?"

Best Response Ever to the Age-old Question - "What Will You Do If Your Partner Denies Paternity?" Watch and share ...after you laugh!



Most Read News

View all posts
0 News 25/10/2018 07:20:00 Rights Activists Demand Justice For 13-Year-Old 'Raped To Death By Father And Son'

Rights Activists Demand Justice For 13-Year-Old 'Raped To Death By Father And Son'

Some human rights activists and students have staged a peaceful protest in Abuja to demand justice for late Ochanya Ochiga, a 13-year-old girl, who was

0 News 19/10/2018 10:15:00 Aside 400 Bags Of Rice, FG Has Done Nothing For Bayelsa Flood Victims, Says Dickson

Aside 400 Bags Of Rice, FG Has Done Nothing For Bayelsa Flood Victims, Says Dickson

Governor Seriake Dickson of Bayelsa State has said the Federal Government has not rendered any financial assistance to alleviate the plight of those affected by

0 News 23/10/2018 23:57:00 Atiku’ll end Nigeria’s economic woes—PDP chieftain

Atiku’ll end Nigeria’s economic woes—PDP chieftain

A chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, from Imo State, Mr. Basil Ekwem, yesterday said the choice of Alhaji Atiku Abubakar as PDP’s presidential candidate

0 News 20/10/2018 13:27:00 Missing General: Army denies killing woman, warns against fake news

Missing General: Army denies killing woman, warns against fake news

Jos – The Nigeria Army has denied report that soldiers searching for missing Maj.-Gen. Idris Alkali (retd) shot and killed a 35-year old woman in

0 News 23/10/2018 03:50:00 Kaduna Curfew: Trapped Journalists, Civil Servants Recount Ordeal

Kaduna Curfew: Trapped Journalists, Civil Servants Recount Ordeal

Journalists and civil servants, trapped by the imposition of an emergency 24-hour curfew by the Kaduna state government on Sunday, have recounted their ordeal. Several of

0 News 19/10/2018 10:59:00 Remembering Those Bleeding Tales By King Owen-Cambel Ogu (I)

Remembering Those Bleeding Tales By King Owen-Cambel Ogu (I)

“If I were Nigeria,” my father said to me as we had a long-delayed conversation on the veranda of his single-storey house, “I will colonise

Most Watched Movies

cron