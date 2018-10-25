See what Tiwa Savage did to fan who called her mumu on Twitter (screenshot)

It appears that fans of Wizkid and Tiwa Savage are not ready to let the music stars have peace following the release of their new video, Fever.
Legit.ng earlier reported that Wizkid officially released the video on Wednesday, October 24, as Tiwa Savage acted as the video vixen. The two have received all sort of defamatory comments but seem not bothered by what everyone thinks or say about them.
On Thursday, October 25, the songstress took to her Twitter handle to blast a troll who feels she cannot win the Best African Act in the upcoming Mtv Europe music awards.
Nigerian producer and filmmaker MO Abudu makes UK 100 black powerlist
African Pop star, Tiwa Savage took to her twitter page to plead to her fans to vote for her as the best African act but a non-fan felt there was no need to vote since Davido was going to win the award.
The troll who was identified as @Jennifer_ranking said: “Mumu u can’t win @davidoofficial all the way SLOT.” She replied saying: “I was going to clap back but I saw your pictures and figured you’d been through enough in life already.”
See post below:
Best love tips and relationship advice on Africa Love Aid group!
Legit.ng earlier reported that for not sharing Wizkid’s Fever video on Instagram, trolls have taken to singer’s third baby mama’s handle to call out Jada P. She is also Wizkid’s manager.
Interesting!
Top 5 Throwback Celebs’ Photos: Young Flavour, Falz, Don Jazzy, and others! | Legit TV.
[embedded content]
Source: Legit.ng
