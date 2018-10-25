Cloudy Weather Report Ramallah, Palestine +4°C, Cloudy

Breaking News

Home | News |

7 truths we learned from matchday 3 of the Champions League



The creme de la creme of Europe's topflight were at it again in match-day three of the UEFA Champions League, that witnessed some exciting football.

And there were some grand upsets and surprising results as it always has been in the history of the prestigious league.

Below are some of the significant highlights from the action-pumped fixtures as well as the highs and lows of match day 3 of the UCL.

5 things we learned from matchday 3 of Champions League action

Suarez darts forward with the Ball during their UCL encounter against Inter Milan.

1. A show of superiority from Juventus after downing Manchester United

READ ALSO: Chelsea set to make a move for Lazio star Ciro Immobile

The Serie A side outclassed the Red Devils at Old Trafford and not because United failed to turn up in the game, but rather Juventus were just to good for the English side.

Former defender Phil Neville believes Juve have an excellent chance of going far in the competition.

Tags

No tags for this article

Post Your Comment below: >>
Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are those of the writers and do not reflect those of nigerianewsgrio.com. nigerianewsgrio.com accepts no responsibility legal or otherwise for their accuracy of content. Please report any inappropriate content to us, and we will evaluate it as a matter of priority.
Loading...

About the Author:



Related Articles

0 News 25/10/2018 11:49:00 INEC ad-hoc staff recruitment for 2019 election: is it real?

INEC ad-hoc staff recruitment for 2019 election: is it real?

You might have seen the news about INEC ad-hoc staff recruitment for the upcoming 2019 elections. However, is it real? Today, we will answer this

0 News 25/10/2018 11:50:00 How to do a pregnancy test with salt

How to do a pregnancy test with salt

Pregnancy test with salt is considered to be one of the most reliable homemade pregnancy tests. Also it is much cheaper than a regular one

0 News 25/10/2018 11:52:00 Chelsea's preferred replacement for Alvaro Morata's revealed

Chelsea's preferred replacement for Alvaro Morata's revealed

- Stamford Bridge outfit Chelsea set to move for Ciro Immobile in January - He has scored 58 goals in 78 appearances for his Serie

Most Watched Videos

View all posts
0 Videos 09/11/2017 22:59:00 Best Response Ever to the Age-old Question - "What Will You Do If Your Partner Denies Paternity?"

Best Response Ever to the Age-old Question - "What Will You Do If Your Partner Denies Paternity?"

Best Response Ever to the Age-old Question - "What Will You Do If Your Partner Denies Paternity?" Watch and share ...after you laugh!

0 Videos 12/11/2017 22:38:00 Praise & Worship by 12 years old Odehyieba Priscilla ( Must Watch)

Praise & Worship by 12 years old Odehyieba Priscilla ( Must Watch)

Remain Blessed for Worshipping with Me to give Glory to God.



Most Read News

View all posts
0 News 18/10/2018 23:00:00 Compel FG to probe $12.7bn stolen oil, Falana tells oil workers

Compel FG to probe $12.7bn stolen oil, Falana tells oil workers

By Michael EbohHuman rights activist  and Lagos lawyer, Mr. Femi Falana, SAN, yesterday, eclared that $12.7 billion worth of crude oil was  allegedly stolen from

0 News 20/10/2018 07:05:00 Man Loses Teeth As APC, PDP Youths Clash In Makurdi

Man Loses Teeth As APC, PDP Youths Clash In Makurdi

Several supporters of the All Progressives Congress ( APC) and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) were yesterday left injured in the aftermath of a clash

0 News 22/10/2018 04:55:00 Labour Begins Indefinite Wage Strike November 6​

Labour Begins Indefinite Wage Strike November 6​

Unless the Federal Government announces a new minimum wage, organised labour will embark on an indefinite strike from November 6, 2018. “If nothing is responsibly done

0 News 23/10/2018 10:32:00 4 years after Chibok schoolgirls' kidnap, new documentary explores what transpired in Boko Haram captivity

4 years after Chibok schoolgirls' kidnap, new documentary explores what transpired in Boko Haram captivity

- A documentary about the kidnapped Chibok schoolgirls has been produced by HBO- Recall that 276 schoolgirls were kidnapped from their school in the town

0 News 25/10/2018 06:02:00 4 stars of the UCL matchday 3 who are favourites to win player of the week

4 stars of the UCL matchday 3 who are favourites to win player of the week

Matchday 3 in the Champions League took place across all centers in Europe and there were players that stood out.No team have been destined for

0 News 24/10/2018 13:15:00 FEC approves N8.73trn 2019 budget proposal, 2019/2021 MTEF

FEC approves N8.73trn 2019 budget proposal, 2019/2021 MTEF

The Federal Executive Council (FEC) on Wednesday approved  a budgetary proposal of N8.73 trillion for 2019 fiscal year, N400 billion lower than the 2018 budget.The

Most Watched Movies

cron