7 truths we learned from matchday 3 of the Champions League

The creme de la creme of Europe's topflight were at it again in match-day three of the UEFA Champions League, that witnessed some exciting football.
And there were some grand upsets and surprising results as it always has been in the history of the prestigious league.
Below are some of the significant highlights from the action-pumped fixtures as well as the highs and lows of match day 3 of the UCL.
Suarez darts forward with the Ball during their UCL encounter against Inter Milan.
1. A show of superiority from Juventus after downing Manchester United
The Serie A side outclassed the Red Devils at Old Trafford and not because United failed to turn up in the game, but rather Juventus were just to good for the English side.
Former defender Phil Neville believes Juve have an excellent chance of going far in the competition.
I actually think they will win it. for me, they are the team to beat," the ex-United defender said.
Cristiano Ronaldo showed his efficiency on the pitch despite his emotional return to the club that made him. And it looks like he really could win his sixth UCL title.
2. PSG find an Angel in Di Maria
PSG were dangling on a threshold and were seconds away from facing the impossible fete of making it out of the group stage of the tournament.
However, thanks to a brilliant last minute effort by Di Maria, Thomas Tuchel's scalp was saved from registering a second defeat.
With Liverpool and Napoli having shown their dominance so far, PSG will have to conjure up something special to make it out of the group of death.
3. Real Madrid and Bayern Munich show glimpses of their old selves
Real manager Julen Lopetegui and Bayern boss Niko Kovac are feeling the heat having failed to rise up to expectations.
Los Blancos pipped Viktoria Plzen 2-1 and redeemed themselves from their shock 1-0 defeat to CSKA Moscow on October 2.
4. Marcelo Brozovic saw the future
Inter Milan defender Brozovic knew exactly what Suarez was up to.
He miraculously slid behind the defensive wall before Suarez cheekily struck his free kick low, beating the wall that jumped i assuming he was going for the top corner.
However, that was not enough to stop Barca from taking maximum points with a 2-0 win.
5. Dortmund had a field day
Borussia Dortmund continue to show impressive form with Real Madrid's Achraf Hakimi helping BVB by setup three goals to help his side to a comfortable 4-0 win.
Diego Simeone was stunned by the German side with Atletico registering their heaviest defeat of the season so far.
6. Roma's Dzeko emerges as UCL's top goalscorer
Edin Dzeko is unstoppable and has already scored five goals in three games making him the top scorer so far in the League.
Dzeko has shown superior form and extreme precision in the final third.
7. Hugo Lloris definitely lost his mind
Tottenham goalkeeper Hugo Lloris was clearly bonkers when he decided to rush out and tackle Hirving Lozano that earned him a straight red card.
Spurs almost saw out the game and were 1-0 up before Lloris decided to pull off a calculated risk that never paid off.
