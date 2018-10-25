Real Madrid paid N37bn for winning Champions League trophy last season

- Real Madrid have received their prize for winning the 2017/18 UCL
- They got €88.6m for beating Premier League giants Liverpool
- Los Blancos are currently struggling in the group stage this season
Reigning European League champions Real Madrid have been paid the sum of €88.6 million for their victory over Liverpool in the 2017/18 Champions League final played in Kiev.
Liverpool goalkeeper Loris Karius made two blunders in the final as the Reds suffered a 3-1 defeat, and he has not played for the Premier League club since then.
Frenchman Zinedine Zidane was in charge of Los Blancos' team that won the 2017/18 Champions League title, before he left after winning the championship.
READ ALSO: NAIJ.com upgrades to Legit.ng
Liverpool who were runners-up collected €11m for reaching the final and €81.2m in total for their campaign.
And on the other hand, Spanish side Atletico Madrid received a total of €16.1m while beaten finalists Marseille were paid €23m following their impressive run in the tournament.
Atletico also picked up €31.7m for their participation in the Champions League even though they failed to qualify from the Group stage.
Meanwhile, all the clubs that got to the Group stages of last season's Champions League were paid €12.7m according to the report by FourFourTwo.
Earlier, Legit.ng had reported how it was claimed that Englishman Marcus Rashford could be on his way to Spanish giants Real Madrid or Premier League side Liverpool when the January 2019 transfer window opens.
Marcus Rashford is currently struggling for regular playing time this season under Jose Mourinho, and he could face the exit doors next year.
Nigeria Latest News: Ambode Shows Off Tennis Skills at Lagos Open Tennis Event | Legit TV
[embedded content]
Source: Legit.ng
Related Articles
INEC ad-hoc staff recruitment for 2019 election: is it real?
You might have seen the news about INEC ad-hoc staff recruitment for the upcoming 2019 elections. However, is it real? Today, we will answer this
How to do a pregnancy test with salt
Pregnancy test with salt is considered to be one of the most reliable homemade pregnancy tests. Also it is much cheaper than a regular one
Chelsea's preferred replacement for Alvaro Morata's revealed
- Stamford Bridge outfit Chelsea set to move for Ciro Immobile in January - He has scored 58 goals in 78 appearances for his Serie
Most Watched VideosView all posts
Best Response Ever to the Age-old Question - "What Will You Do If Your Partner Denies Paternity?"
Best Response Ever to the Age-old Question - "What Will You Do If Your Partner Denies Paternity?" Watch and share ...after you laugh!
Praise & Worship by 12 years old Odehyieba Priscilla ( Must Watch)
Remain Blessed for Worshipping with Me to give Glory to God.
Most Read NewsView all posts
See how your favorite celebs turned up for Kemi Adetiba’s movie premiere last night
Filmmaker, Kemi Adetiba premiered her new movie, King of Boys last night Sunday 21st October at IMAX Cinemas, Filmhouse in Lekki, Lagos state. Many celebrities came out to
Gunmen kidnap traditional ruler, wife in Kaduna
Gunmen, on Friday, kidnapped Mr Maiwada Galadima, the Paramount Chief of Adara Chiefdom in Kachia Local Government Area of Kaduna State. The gunmen also abducted
A’Ibom govt alleges plot to weaken state’s aparatus
Akwa Ibom state Government has alleged plot by the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, party to Weaken the state’s apparatus through federal might. Udom EmmanuelThe Government
Man in court over alleged N1.8m fraud
A 52-year-old man, Adesiyan Sikiru, was on Wednesday arraigned at an Osun Magistrates’ Court sitting in Ile-Ife over alleged N1.8 million fraud. The Prosecutor, Insp. Sunday
Breaking News: Kaduna govt. imposes 24-hour curfew on Kaduna
The Senior Special Assistant to the state governor on Media and Publicity, Mr Samuel Aruwan stated this on Sunday in Kaduna… Published: 19:11 Pulse News Agency
El Rufai invokes 1915, 1917 laws to tackle Kaduna crises
By Ben Agande Governor Nasir El Rufai has threatened to invoke 1915, 1917 and 1958 laws to deal with the recurring crises in Kaduna state. El Rufai
Post Your Comment below: >>