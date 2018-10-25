Cloudy Weather Report Ramallah, Palestine +4°C, Cloudy

Breaking News

Home | News |

Real Madrid paid N37bn for winning Champions League trophy last season



- Real Madrid have received their prize for winning the 2017/18 UCL

- They got €88.6m for beating Premier League giants Liverpool

- Los Blancos are currently struggling in the group stage this season

Reigning European League champions Real Madrid have been paid the sum of €88.6 million for their victory over Liverpool in the 2017/18 Champions League final played in Kiev.

Liverpool goalkeeper Loris Karius made two blunders in the final as the Reds suffered a 3-1 defeat, and he has not played for the Premier League club since then.

Frenchman Zinedine Zidane was in charge of Los Blancos' team that won the 2017/18 Champions League title, before he left after winning the championship.

Tags

No tags for this article

Post Your Comment below: >>
Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are those of the writers and do not reflect those of nigerianewsgrio.com. nigerianewsgrio.com accepts no responsibility legal or otherwise for their accuracy of content. Please report any inappropriate content to us, and we will evaluate it as a matter of priority.
Loading...

About the Author:



Related Articles

0 News 25/10/2018 11:49:00 INEC ad-hoc staff recruitment for 2019 election: is it real?

INEC ad-hoc staff recruitment for 2019 election: is it real?

You might have seen the news about INEC ad-hoc staff recruitment for the upcoming 2019 elections. However, is it real? Today, we will answer this

0 News 25/10/2018 11:50:00 How to do a pregnancy test with salt

How to do a pregnancy test with salt

Pregnancy test with salt is considered to be one of the most reliable homemade pregnancy tests. Also it is much cheaper than a regular one

0 News 25/10/2018 11:52:00 Chelsea's preferred replacement for Alvaro Morata's revealed

Chelsea's preferred replacement for Alvaro Morata's revealed

- Stamford Bridge outfit Chelsea set to move for Ciro Immobile in January - He has scored 58 goals in 78 appearances for his Serie

Most Watched Videos

View all posts
0 Videos 09/11/2017 22:59:00 Best Response Ever to the Age-old Question - "What Will You Do If Your Partner Denies Paternity?"

Best Response Ever to the Age-old Question - "What Will You Do If Your Partner Denies Paternity?"

Best Response Ever to the Age-old Question - "What Will You Do If Your Partner Denies Paternity?" Watch and share ...after you laugh!

0 Videos 12/11/2017 22:38:00 Praise & Worship by 12 years old Odehyieba Priscilla ( Must Watch)

Praise & Worship by 12 years old Odehyieba Priscilla ( Must Watch)

Remain Blessed for Worshipping with Me to give Glory to God.



Most Read News

View all posts
0 News 22/10/2018 16:00:00 See how your favorite celebs turned up for Kemi Adetiba’s movie premiere last night

See how your favorite celebs turned up for Kemi Adetiba’s movie premiere last night

Filmmaker, Kemi Adetiba premiered her new movie, King of Boys last night Sunday 21st October at IMAX Cinemas, Filmhouse in Lekki, Lagos state. Many celebrities came out to

0 News 20/10/2018 04:31:00 Gunmen kidnap traditional ruler, wife in Kaduna

Gunmen kidnap traditional ruler, wife in Kaduna

Gunmen, on Friday, kidnapped Mr Maiwada Galadima, the Paramount Chief of Adara Chiefdom in Kachia Local Government Area of Kaduna State. The gunmen also abducted

0 News 18/10/2018 17:36:00 A’Ibom govt alleges plot to weaken state’s aparatus

A’Ibom govt alleges plot to weaken state’s aparatus

Akwa Ibom state Government has alleged plot by the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, party to Weaken the state’s apparatus through federal might. Udom EmmanuelThe Government

0 News 24/10/2018 07:47:00 Man in court over alleged N1.8m fraud

Man in court over alleged N1.8m fraud

A 52-year-old man, Adesiyan Sikiru, was on Wednesday arraigned at an Osun Magistrates’ Court sitting in Ile-Ife over alleged N1.8 million fraud. The Prosecutor, Insp. Sunday

0 News 21/10/2018 14:11:00 Breaking News: Kaduna govt. imposes 24-hour curfew on Kaduna

Breaking News: Kaduna govt. imposes 24-hour curfew on Kaduna

The Senior Special Assistant to the state governor on Media and Publicity, Mr Samuel Aruwan stated this on Sunday in Kaduna… Published: 19:11 Pulse News Agency

0 News 24/10/2018 07:43:00 El Rufai invokes 1915, 1917 laws to tackle Kaduna crises

El Rufai invokes 1915, 1917 laws to tackle Kaduna crises

By Ben Agande Governor Nasir El Rufai has threatened to invoke 1915, 1917 and 1958 laws to deal with the recurring crises in Kaduna state. El Rufai

Most Watched Movies

cron