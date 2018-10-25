Barcelona eye swoop for Juventus star after starring against Man United

- Joao Cancelo is linked with a switch to Barcelona as a long-awaited replacement for Dani Alves
- The Portuguese star has shone since his move to Juventus from Inter Milan in the summer
- Barcelona have struggled to find a capable replacement since Alves left Camp Nou in 2016
Spanish champions Barcelona are plotting a move for Juventus defender Joao Cancelo as Dani Alves replacement.
According to a UK Sun report, citing Catalan outlet Sport, Barcelona chiefs are now ready to bring the right-back to Nou Camp after watching the Portuguese star against Manchester United.
Interestingly, the 24-year-old Cancelo, has been on Barca’s radar since his spell with La Liga rivals Valencia.
So far, the £35m-rated Cancelo has enjoyed two assists in ten matches this term, since his arrival from Inter Milan with Juventus recording six clean sheets.
And the Camp Nou eggheads must pay a hefty amount to secure his services.
In recent time, Barcelona have not found it easy finding a capable replacement for Brazil’s star Alves, who left the La Liga outfit in 2016.
At the last count, the likes of Aleix Vidal and summer-signing Nelson Semedo have not produced the desired performance, from a Barca’s prospect.
Barca chiefs believe the arrival of Concelo, will help Sergi Roberto, who has played as a right back, concentrate on midfield duties going forward.
Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously had reported that Barcelona eased to a 2-0 victory over Inter Milan in their Champions League encounter at the Camp Nou on Wednesday, October 24.
Goals from Rafinha and Jordi Alba were all the Catalans needed to claim their third victory in Europe this term.
A game that had Lionel Messi sitting at the stands after breaking his arm in his side's 4-2 win over Sevilla to reclaim top spot in the La Liga over the weekend.
Source: Legit.ng
