Barcelona eye swoop for Juventus star after starring against Man United



- Joao Cancelo is linked with a switch to Barcelona as a long-awaited replacement for Dani Alves

- The Portuguese star has shone since his move to Juventus from Inter Milan in the summer

- Barcelona have struggled to find a capable replacement since Alves left Camp Nou in 2016

Spanish champions Barcelona are plotting a move for Juventus defender Joao Cancelo as Dani Alves replacement.

According to a UK Sun report, citing Catalan outlet Sport, Barcelona chiefs are now ready to bring the right-back to Nou Camp after watching the Portuguese star against Manchester United.

Interestingly, the 24-year-old Cancelo, has been on Barca’s radar since his spell with La Liga rivals Valencia.

So far, the £35m-rated Cancelo has enjoyed two assists in ten matches this term, since his arrival from Inter Milan with Juventus recording six clean sheets.

And the Camp Nou eggheads must pay a hefty amount to secure his services.

In recent time, Barcelona have not found it easy finding a capable replacement for Brazil’s star Alves, who left the La Liga outfit in 2016.

At the last count, the likes of Aleix Vidal and summer-signing Nelson Semedo have not produced the desired performance, from a Barca’s prospect.

