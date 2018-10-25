Chelsea's preferred replacement for Alvaro Morata's revealed

- Stamford Bridge outfit Chelsea set to move for Ciro Immobile in January

- He has scored 58 goals in 78 appearances for his Serie A topflight side Lazio since he joined them in 2016

- The Blues want to sign him as a replacement for under-firing Alvaro Morata in the winter

Premier League giants Chelsea are reportedly interested in signing Lazio striker Ciro Immobile in January.

The 28-year-old has been superb for his Serie A side - scoring six goals in nine appearances so far this term.

He also has a goal in two Europa League matches so far and his superb form has attracted attention from the Stamford Brige chiefs.

READ ALSO: Top 5 most tragic disasters in football

Having failed to land Inter Milan forward Mauro Icardi, Maurizio Sarri and his recruitment team are looking towards the Lazio man.

SunSport report that RB Leipzig's Timo Werner and Bayern Munich's Robert Lewandowski are other stars on the watch list of the current FA Cup champions.

Betfair Spokesperson Katie Baylis said: "With Chelsea target Icardi insisting he won’t be leaving Inter Milan, attention is now turning to which other strikers the club will look to target.

READ ALSO: NAIJ.com upgrades to Legit.ng

"At this stage we have Lazio’s Immobile as the 4/1 favourite, followed by Werner with the German at 9/1 and Bayern Munich striker Lewandowski at 16/1.”

Chelsea paid a record £60million to bring Morata in last summer and he showed star quality, netting six in his opening six games for the Blues.

PAY ATTENTION: Become a member of the leading sports Facebook group 'Naija Football Fan Zone'

But his form at the Bridge has faded and he now finds himself playing second fiddle to Olivier Giroud.

Legit.ng recalls that Chelsea are interested in signing either of Inter Milan star Mauro Icardi or AC Milan's Patrick Cutrone when the January transfer window opens.

According to the report by UK Sun, Chelsea want one of these players at Stamford Bridge next year as replacement for Spaniard Alvaro Morata.

The Blues are said to have lost patience in Morata and want a good replacement for the former Real Madrid star.

Who will win the champions league? - on Legit.ng TV

[embedded content]

Source: Legit.ng