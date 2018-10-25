Chelsea's preferred replacement for Alvaro Morata's revealed

- Stamford Bridge outfit Chelsea set to move for Ciro Immobile in January
- He has scored 58 goals in 78 appearances for his Serie A topflight side Lazio since he joined them in 2016
- The Blues want to sign him as a replacement for under-firing Alvaro Morata in the winter
Premier League giants Chelsea are reportedly interested in signing Lazio striker Ciro Immobile in January.
The 28-year-old has been superb for his Serie A side - scoring six goals in nine appearances so far this term.
He also has a goal in two Europa League matches so far and his superb form has attracted attention from the Stamford Brige chiefs.
READ ALSO: Top 5 most tragic disasters in football
Having failed to land Inter Milan forward Mauro Icardi, Maurizio Sarri and his recruitment team are looking towards the Lazio man.
SunSport report that RB Leipzig's Timo Werner and Bayern Munich's Robert Lewandowski are other stars on the watch list of the current FA Cup champions.
Betfair Spokesperson Katie Baylis said: "With Chelsea target Icardi insisting he won’t be leaving Inter Milan, attention is now turning to which other strikers the club will look to target.
READ ALSO: NAIJ.com upgrades to Legit.ng
"At this stage we have Lazio’s Immobile as the 4/1 favourite, followed by Werner with the German at 9/1 and Bayern Munich striker Lewandowski at 16/1.”
Chelsea paid a record £60million to bring Morata in last summer and he showed star quality, netting six in his opening six games for the Blues.
PAY ATTENTION: Become a member of the leading sports Facebook group 'Naija Football Fan Zone'
But his form at the Bridge has faded and he now finds himself playing second fiddle to Olivier Giroud.
Legit.ng recalls that Chelsea are interested in signing either of Inter Milan star Mauro Icardi or AC Milan's Patrick Cutrone when the January transfer window opens.
According to the report by UK Sun, Chelsea want one of these players at Stamford Bridge next year as replacement for Spaniard Alvaro Morata.
The Blues are said to have lost patience in Morata and want a good replacement for the former Real Madrid star.
Who will win the champions league? - on Legit.ng TV
[embedded content]
Source: Legit.ng
Related Articles
INEC ad-hoc staff recruitment for 2019 election: is it real?
You might have seen the news about INEC ad-hoc staff recruitment for the upcoming 2019 elections. However, is it real? Today, we will answer this
How to do a pregnancy test with salt
Pregnancy test with salt is considered to be one of the most reliable homemade pregnancy tests. Also it is much cheaper than a regular one
Chelsea's preferred replacement for Alvaro Morata's revealed
- Stamford Bridge outfit Chelsea set to move for Ciro Immobile in January - He has scored 58 goals in 78 appearances for his Serie
Most Watched VideosView all posts
Praise & Worship by 12 years old Odehyieba Priscilla ( Must Watch)
Remain Blessed for Worshipping with Me to give Glory to God.
Best Response Ever to the Age-old Question - "What Will You Do If Your Partner Denies Paternity?"
Best Response Ever to the Age-old Question - "What Will You Do If Your Partner Denies Paternity?" Watch and share ...after you laugh!
Most Read NewsView all posts
I will contest in 2019 – Shehu Sani
By Nwafor Sunday The senator representing Kaduna central, Shehu Sani on Sunday said he would contest for the forthcoming 2019 election, despite his resignation from the
LASG declare DJ Cuppy artiste of the year
At the maiden edition of Lagos Youth Merit Awards, the Lagos State Ministry of Youth and Social Development awarded celebrity Disc Jockey, Florence Otedola, popularly
English Premier League result: Arsenal beat Leicester 3 1
English Premier League result on Monday: Arsenal’s German midfielder Mesut Ozil (L) and Qarabag’s Swiss forward Innocent Emeghara vie for the ball during the UEFA Europa
Again, Momoh challenges Alimikhena to debate
SENATORIAL candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in Edo North Senatorial District, Mr. Momoh Abubakar has again challenged the incumbent Senator representing the area
Internet goes berserk over video of two slay queens fighting over boyfriend in Ikorodu
A video making waves online show two slay queens fighting in a car while being recorded. According to reports, the two ladies were fighting over
Arraignment of oil marketers, five firms over $8.4m fraud stalled
By Henry OjeluThe trail of two oil marketers, Yusuf Kwande and Osahon Asemota and five companies before Justice Mojisola Dada of the Special
Post Your Comment below: >>