Chelsea's preferred replacement for Alvaro Morata's revealed



- Stamford Bridge outfit Chelsea set to move for Ciro Immobile in January

- He has scored 58 goals in 78 appearances for his Serie A topflight side Lazio since he joined them in 2016

- The Blues want to sign him as a replacement for under-firing Alvaro Morata in the winter

Premier League giants Chelsea are reportedly interested in signing Lazio striker Ciro Immobile in January.

The 28-year-old has been superb for his Serie A side - scoring six goals in nine appearances so far this term.

He also has a goal in two Europa League matches so far and his superb form has attracted attention from the Stamford Brige chiefs.

READ ALSO: Top 5 most tragic disasters in football

Having failed to land Inter Milan forward Mauro Icardi, Maurizio Sarri and his recruitment team are looking towards the Lazio man.

