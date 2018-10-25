2019: “ Hungry, desperate PDP ” does not deserve your votes, Amaechi tells Nigerians

Ibadan – The Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, on Thursday in Ibadan urged Nigerians not to vote for the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), saying it is “ desperate and hungry for power.’’
The minister made the plea at a Special Town Hall Meeting on Infrastructure organised by the Ministry of Information and Culture to showcase the achievements of the Muhammadu Buhari administration.
Amaechi said that the Buhari administration had recorded unprecedented achievements on infrastructure development in three and half years than the 16 years rule of the PDP.
He said the PDP, while in power, turned the nation to a “feeding bottle” by abandoning critical infrastructure and “ sucking” the economy for personal gains.
The minister urged Nigerians to resist the PDP by voting for Buhari and ensuring that they guard their votes during the 2019 general elections.
Amaechi also said that the ruling party was prepared for an open debate with the PDP on the successes recorded, especially on infrastructure development.
“We are ready for the PDP candidate to confront us with what they achieved in 16 years and compare them to what we have done in just three and half years.
.
“We are open for the debate, our achievements on infrastructure are there to showcase,” he said.
The minister disclosed that the government was working hard to ensure the completion of Lagos-Ibadan standard gauge rail project by February 2019.
“We are working day and night on this project and we have started laying the tracks from Papalanto.
“I want to thank the people and the communities along the rail tracks for their cooperation because they have never given us trouble,” he said.
The minister also said that after completing the Lagos-Ibadan section of the project, the focus would turn to the Lagos-Kano standard gauge.
FG to make tourism veritable earner for Nigeria – Buhari
Amaechi also disclosed that the government was embarking on a $500 million transit camp initiative on the Ibadan-Iseyin road in Oyo State which would have a modern mall and hotel.
He urged residents of Ibadan to take advantage of the booming economic activities as a result of the Federal Government initiatives.
The Ministers of Power, Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola and his Water Resources counterpart, Suleiman Adamu, gave the scorecards of the administration from the perspective of their respective ministries. (NAN)
