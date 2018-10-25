Oborevwori expresses joy over reopening of Osubi Airport

By Festus Ahon
ASABA-SPEAKER of the Delta State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon Sheriff Oborevwori, Thursday expressed joy over the reopening of the Osubi Airport in Okpe Local Government Area of the State.
Following the withdrawal of Air traffic services from the Airport on September 3, 2018, the State House of Assembly had last week Thursday, adopted a motion calling on the State Governor, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa to interface with the Federal Ministry of Transport to prevail on the National Airspace Management Agency to restore air traffic services at the Osubi Airport.
Oborevwori in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Dennis Otu said the Osubi Airport that has been in operations for about two decades, adding that the reopening of the airport was a welcome development.
Saying the bouncing back of the airport would increase businesses in the area, the Speaker who represents Okpe State Constituency in the State Assembly, expressed gratitude to all critical stakeholders for their intervention which led to the re-opening of the Osubi Airport.
Oborevwori commended Governor Okowa, members of the State House of Assembly, the Federal Ministry of Transportation, the National Airspace Management Agency, the Orodje of Okpe Kingdom, other royal fathers in the state and host of other Stakeholders in Warri and environs for the roles they played leading to the re-opening of the Airport.
He said; ” am very excited over the re-opening of the Osubi Airport, located in my State Constituency. Since its closure September 3, 2018, a lot of our people have been passing through untold hardship. The Osubi Airport is the best domestic Airport in Africa and its closure affected not only the oil workers being airlifted to their various places of work, but the generality of our people suffered a lot of inconveniences.
“It has been pretty difficult for those using the Airport on a daily basis and I want to express my appreciation to all those who intervened in the matter that has led to the Airport resuming commercial activities once again “.
Related Articles
Politics: Russia says a US Navy spy plane led a drone swarm to attack its base in Syria
A Russian defense official said a January drone swarm attack on a Russian military base in Syria had been commanded from a US Navy P-8A
Umeh, Oduah, Ekwunife make INEC provisional list
Senators Victor Umeh, Stella Oduah and Uche Ekwenife were some of the names in the list of candidates published by the Independent National Electoral Commission
Sports: A top NFL prospect has used Twitter since his freshman year of high school as motivation to achieve his No. 1 goal — help his mom retire
In ninth grade, Jachai Polite made his Twitter handle @RetireMoms to reflect his goal of helping his mother quit her two jobs. Now, in
Most Watched VideosView all posts
Praise & Worship by 12 years old Odehyieba Priscilla ( Must Watch)
Remain Blessed for Worshipping with Me to give Glory to God.
Best Response Ever to the Age-old Question - "What Will You Do If Your Partner Denies Paternity?"
Best Response Ever to the Age-old Question - "What Will You Do If Your Partner Denies Paternity?" Watch and share ...after you laugh!
Most Read NewsView all posts
Corrupt people should be viewed as `criminals not celebrities’—NYCN
Comrade Bello Shagari, President, National Youth Council of Nigeria (NYCN) says there in need to see corrupt people in Africa as criminals not celebrities. Shagari made
The real truth behind Atiku's emergence as PDP presidential candidate - Gbenga Daniel makes revelations ahead of 2019
- Gbenga Daniel, the DG of the Atiku Abubakar campaign organisation, declares that all those who contested for the ticket of the PDP have the
FG reinstates commitment to end Apapa gridlock
The Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, on Tuesday reinstated the Federal Government’s commitment to resolve the gridlock witnessed on Apapa road, which he said “would
Alleged N2. 1bn fraud: I’ve no case to answer, Dokpesi insists
By Ikechukwu NnochiriABUJA – Chairman emeritus of DAAR Communications Plc, High Chief Raymond Dokpesi, on Friday, insisted that he has no case to answer regarding
Ondo: PDP LG chairman, others revolt over Reps ticket
By Dayo Johnson Akure LEADERS of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Odigbo Council Area of Ondo State weekend kicked against the emergence Yomi Akinfenwa as
35 inmates of Jos Prison to sit for NECO exams
The Nigerian Prisons Service (NPS) has said that 35 inmates of the Jos prison will participate in the 2018 Nov/Dec Senior School Certificate Examination (SSCE)
Post Your Comment below: >>