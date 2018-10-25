Jos varsity under siege, students, staff killed on regular basis – ASUU

The University of Jos chapter of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), has said that the institution was under siege with staff and students killed on regular basis.

Dr..Lazarus Maigoro, the chairman, who briefed newsmen on Thursday in Jos, said that the fear-stricken students and staff were always scared of the unknown while in the classes or at their residences

“Everyday, when we leave our homes to come and discharge our duties, there is no guarantee that we will go back home alive.

“We make bold to say that the University of Jos has not known peace since the first major crisis that hit Plateau on Sept. 7, 2001.

“That particular crisis, and subsequent ones, claimed the lives and property of staff and students.

“The recent violence, which hit most parts of Jos town, claimed the lives of two students and one member of staff.

“The violence before it claimed the lives of 11 members of the family of a member of staff when his residence was attacked by gunmen.

“As we speak, one student is still missing while another one is in the hospital nursing a bullet wound.

“Staff and students of the institution have become major targets of hoodlums within and outside the university campus,” he said.

Maigoro said that as a result of inadequate infrastructure and multi-campus nature operated by the university, many members of staff and students live off campus, making them always vulnerable.

“Living in scattered directions make us vulnerable to attacks while going to, or returning from, work or school because the institution is surrounded by violent-prone communities,” he explained.

The union demanded immediate reclamation of all lands belonging to the institution which had been encroached upon illegally on different fronts.