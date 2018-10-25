Jos varsity under siege, students, staff killed on regular basis – ASUU

Related Articles
Politics: Russia says a US Navy spy plane led a drone swarm to attack its base in Syria
A Russian defense official said a January drone swarm attack on a Russian military base in Syria had been commanded from a US Navy P-8A
Umeh, Oduah, Ekwunife make INEC provisional list
Senators Victor Umeh, Stella Oduah and Uche Ekwenife were some of the names in the list of candidates published by the Independent National Electoral Commission
Sports: A top NFL prospect has used Twitter since his freshman year of high school as motivation to achieve his No. 1 goal — help his mom retire
In ninth grade, Jachai Polite made his Twitter handle @RetireMoms to reflect his goal of helping his mother quit her two jobs. Now, in
Most Watched VideosView all posts
Praise & Worship by 12 years old Odehyieba Priscilla ( Must Watch)
Remain Blessed for Worshipping with Me to give Glory to God.
Best Response Ever to the Age-old Question - "What Will You Do If Your Partner Denies Paternity?"
Best Response Ever to the Age-old Question - "What Will You Do If Your Partner Denies Paternity?" Watch and share ...after you laugh!
Most Read NewsView all posts
This Nigerian is the first black SUG President in Bournemouth University
Join the "sabi" clique. Don't miss a thing, get the latest updates to fuel your conversation daily
PDP still not confident of INEC, Secondus tells EU delegation
By Dirisu Yakubu ABUJA— National Chairman of Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Prince Uche Secondus, has said the party’s lack of confidence in the ability of the
We’re committed to making Aba investment hub – Abia govt
By Ugochukwu AlaribeABA—ABIA State government has said it is committed to repositioning Aba to make it a prime investment hub in the country. Briefing the media
Ondo APC moves towards reconciliation
By Dayo Johnson, Akure AHEAD of next year’s election, the Ondo State chapter of the All Progressive Congress has called for a genuine reconciliation of all
Burger king's Halloween slushie might be giving people black poop
Join the "sabi" clique. Don't miss a thing, get the latest updates to fuel your conversation daily
Breaking: I won't come down until somebody promises me APC will be defeated in 2019 - Angry man who climbs billboard hanger vows
- An angry man in Yola, Adamawa state, Lawan Faro, has climbed billboard hanger to protest hunger in the country- He said he would not
Post Your Comment below: >>