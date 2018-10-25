Photos: President Buhari, Wike commissioning of Portharcourt International Airport Terminal Building

President Muhammadu Buhari inaugurated the 600 million dollars new international terminal at the Port Harcourt International Airport funded by the Export-Import Bank of China and the Nigerian Government.

With him during the commissioning were Minister of Labour Chris Ngige, Rivers state Governor Nyesom Wike, Minister of State Aviation Hadi Sirika and Rivers APC Gubernatorial Candidate Mr Tonye Cole.

President Muhammdu Buhari with L-R: Minister of Labour Chris Ngige, Rivers state Governor Nyesom Wike, Minister of State Aviation Hadi Sirika and Rivers APC Gubernatorial Candidate Mr Tonye Cole as he commissions Portharcourt International Airport Terminal Building in Rivers State on 25th Oct 2018

