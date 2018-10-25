Obaseki goes tough on thuggery, to amend laws to curb cultism

The Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki has revealed that plans are in place to sponsor a bill for a law to strengthen measures aimed at curbing cultism in the state.
The governor disclosed this when he played host to the new Commander, 107 Air Maritime Group of the Nigerian Air Force, Wing Commander Fatai Ayinla Ganiyu, at the Government House in Benin City, Edo State capital.
Obaseki said that his administration will not give room for thuggery in the state as the country prepares for the 2019 general elections, noting, “We are heading into election period and there are some bad habits that are trying to reoccur. As a government, we will not accept thuggery in our politics as we are going to take serious action against anybody or group of persons who perpetuate thuggery in any form.”
The governor said that the state government is concerned about the rising cult-related violence in the state, and assured that, “We are finalising amendment of our laws which will soon be sent to the Edo State House of Assembly to strengthen our law enforcement agencies to deal with cultism in the state.”
According to him, security is key to his administration as the state serves as “a transit route with people going through the state. For this, we must ensure lives and property are secured. The goal is to use our natural endowments to stimulate economic growth and activities as nobody will invest in a state with lax security.”
Obaseki commended the harmonious relationship between the state government and the Nigerian Air Force Command in Benin City, adding that his administration will continue to support the Command.
The new Commander, 107 Air Maritime Group, Nigerian Air Force, Wing Commander Fatai Ayinla Ganiyu expressed appreciation to the governor for his efforts at ensuring peace and security and promoting a conducive environment for businesses in the state.
“We are already assisting the government in the area of patrol to ensure the safety of lives and property,” Ganiyu said.
