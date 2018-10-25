Cloudy Weather Report Ramallah, Palestine +4°C, Cloudy

Photos: Young political appointees meet Buhari



Young Political Appointees and Volunteers met with President Muhammadu Buhari at the State House Abuja yesterday.

President Buhari with SGF Boss Mustapha, Chief of Staff Abba Kyari, Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi State and ED NEXIM Bank Mrs Stella Oketete as he hosts to dinner Young Political Appointees and Volunteers in State House
President Buhari with SGF Boss Mustapha, Chief of Staff Abba Kyari, Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi State and ED NEXIM Bank Mrs Stella Oketete as he hosts to dinner Young Political Appointees and Volunteers in State House



