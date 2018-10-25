Photos: Young political appointees meet Buhari

Young Political Appointees and Volunteers met with President Muhammadu Buhari at the State House Abuja yesterday. President Buhari with SGF Boss Mustapha, Chief of Staff Abba Kyari, Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi State and ED NEXIM Bank Mrs Stella Oketete as he hosts to dinner Young Political Appointees and Volunteers in State House President Buhari with SGF Boss Mustapha, Chief of Staff Abba Kyari, Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi State and ED NEXIM Bank Mrs Stella Oketete as he hosts to dinner Young Political Appointees and Volunteers in State House President Buhari with SGF Boss Mustapha, Chief of Staff Abba Kyari, Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi State and ED NEXIM Bank Mrs Stella Oketete as he hosts to dinner Young Political Appointees and Volunteers in State House

Vote for this Article 1 2 3 4 5

Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are those of the writers and do not reflect those of nigerianewsgrio.com. nigerianewsgrio.com accepts no responsibility legal or otherwise for their accuracy of content. Please report any inappropriate content to us, and we will evaluate it as a matter of priority.

Loading...





About the Author: Ada McPepple







