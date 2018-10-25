Photos: Young political appointees meet Buhari

Young Political Appointees and Volunteers met with President Muhammadu Buhari at the State House Abuja yesterday.
Related Articles
Politics: Russia says a US Navy spy plane led a drone swarm to attack its base in Syria
A Russian defense official said a January drone swarm attack on a Russian military base in Syria had been commanded from a US Navy P-8A
Umeh, Oduah, Ekwunife make INEC provisional list
Senators Victor Umeh, Stella Oduah and Uche Ekwenife were some of the names in the list of candidates published by the Independent National Electoral Commission
Sports: A top NFL prospect has used Twitter since his freshman year of high school as motivation to achieve his No. 1 goal — help his mom retire
In ninth grade, Jachai Polite made his Twitter handle @RetireMoms to reflect his goal of helping his mother quit her two jobs. Now, in
Most Watched VideosView all posts
Praise & Worship by 12 years old Odehyieba Priscilla ( Must Watch)
Remain Blessed for Worshipping with Me to give Glory to God.
Best Response Ever to the Age-old Question - "What Will You Do If Your Partner Denies Paternity?"
Best Response Ever to the Age-old Question - "What Will You Do If Your Partner Denies Paternity?" Watch and share ...after you laugh!
Most Read NewsView all posts
We have so much respect for Ojukwu, BIM tells APGA
By Chinonso Alozie, Owerri The Biafra Independent Movement, BIM, Sunday said that they have so much respect for the late Emeka Ojukwu. The BIM’s Owerri zonal coordinator,
Pulse Blogger: Why i tipped Peter Obi as Running mate to Atiku earlier in June
Join the "sabi" clique. Don't miss a thing, get the latest updates to fuel your conversation daily
FG to facilitate more profitable ventures in veterinary industry, says Osinbajo
Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, on Tuesday gave the assurance that the Federal Government would facilitate more profitable ventures in veterinary and related businesses in the
Angry Neymar storms out of the pitch as he ignores teammates (photos)
- Neymar ignored his teammates on Wednesday night after his side's tie against Napoli- He was furious with the draw his club were forced to
Group drums support for Buhari’s re-election
By Elizabeth Uwandu https://www.vanguardngr.com/2018/10/buhari-warns-against-pipeline-vandalism-sympathises-with-abias-explosion-victims/ Savers Empowerment Ambassadors Initiatives, SEAI, has said that President Muhammadu Buhari re-election in 2019 will further the fight against corruption, and enable Nigerians
Niboro calls for quick intervention on Aladja, Ogbe-Ijoh crisis
Warri(Delta) – The former Managing Director of News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), Mr Ima Niboro, has called on relevant authorities to urgently intervene on
Post Your Comment below: >>