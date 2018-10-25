Delta to boost tourism with 33 metres exhibition tower – Okowa

Inspects Multi-Billion Naira Secretariat Project, Others



TO boost tourism, the Delta State government is set to build a 33 metres exhibition and observatory tower at the Lander Brothers Anchorage, Asaba, Governor Ifeanyi Okowa has said.

The governor dropped the hint on Thursday shortly after inspecting the Anchorage which plays host to some graves of expatriates and strategically located at the bank of the River Niger.

“You can see that this place (the Anchorage) is under utilized, we are aware of the importance of tourism in our lives, as a government, we are going to improve on the facilities we have here,” he said.

Delta State Governor, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa (right); Commissioner for Housing, Arch. Joe Ogeh and Arch. Kester Ifead, during a Inspection at the on-going new Secretariat building in Asaba, Delta State. He continued, “we have to do it as a government, we need to improve it to attract more tourists; we will have an observatory tower that is going to be about 33 metres high and you will be able to see the rest of Asaba and Onitsha, it will attract a lot of people.”