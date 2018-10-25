CP urges politicians to shun violence, thuggery in A/Ibom

The Commissioner of Police in Akwa Ibom, Mr John Abang, has urged politicians in the state to shun politics of bitterness and use of thugs ahead of the 2019 general elections.
Abang, who assumed office on Oct. 22 as the 24th Commissioner of Police in the state, made the call during his maiden news conference on Thursday in Uyo.
Abang urged political stakeholders and their supporters in the state, to eschew the politics of bitterness and thuggery.
“May I assure all the parties duly registered by INEC that police will ensure a level playing field for all the parties.
“The command will leave no stone unturned in ensuring that perpetrators of election violence and other criminal acts are brought to book in accordance with the laws of the land,” he said.
The police boss said the command would enforce the state government’s order, proscribing cultism, adding that he would confront the menace headlong.
He also said that the command would partner sister-agencies and critical stakeholders in the state to ensure free, fair, credible and transparent elections.
He promised to consolidate and improve on the successes recorded by his predecessor.
Abang said that he would conduct the affairs of the force in the state professionally and in line with international best practices.
He solicited the cooperation and support of Akwa Ibom residents to help the police secure the state and make it the safest in the zone.
