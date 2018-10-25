Umeh, Oduah, Ekwunife make INEC provisional list

Senators Victor Umeh, Stella Oduah and Uche Ekwenife were some of the names in the list of candidates published by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in Anambra.
INEC on Thursday displayed the list of candidates for the 2019 general election and their particulars at the INEC state Headquarters in Awka.
Speaking to newsmen, Mr Leo Nkedife, Head, Voter Education and Publicity, said the publication was in compliance to the stipulations of section 31(3) of the Electoral Act as amended.
He said the list was for those of Presidential, Senatorial and House of Assembly candidates.
“Today we formally publish the list of candidates as submitted by the political parties in line with section 31(3) of the electoral act as amended.
“It stipulates that INEC must publish the particulars of the candidates submitted to INEC within seven days.
“In compliance to that, we hereby publish the list of candidates submitted to INEC.
“These names will equally be published in all the constituencies and local government headquarters where elections will hold.
“What we published are the list of candidates for Presidential and National Assembly candidates,” he said.
In Anambra Central Senatorial District, the published candidates are Mr Charles Odunukwe of Peoples Democratic (PDP), Umeh of All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) and Ekwunife of All Progressives Congress (APC).
In South Senatorial District, Sen. Andy Uba of the APC, Mr Chukwunedum Ubah of the PDP and Chief Nicholas Ukachukwu of APGA made the list.
For North Senatorial District, Sen. Margery Okadigbo of the APC, Oduah of the PDP and Chief Chinedu Emeka of APGA made the provisional list.
Nkedife said the list of state governorship and state House of Assembly candidates will be published on Nov. 2.
Umeh, Oduah, Ekwenife make INEC provisional list
