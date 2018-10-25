Cloudy Weather Report Ramallah, Palestine +4°C, Cloudy

Breaking News

Home | News |

Umeh, Oduah, Ekwunife make INEC provisional list



Senators Victor Umeh, Stella Oduah and Uche Ekwenife were some of the names in the list of candidates published by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in Anambra.

INEC on Thursday displayed the list of candidates for the 2019 general election and their particulars at the INEC state Headquarters in Awka.

Speaking to newsmen, Mr Leo Nkedife, Head, Voter Education and Publicity, said the publication was in compliance to the stipulations of section 31(3) of the Electoral Act as amended.

He said the list was for those of Presidential, Senatorial and House of Assembly candidates.

2019: Cross River Central vow to vote against APC, PDP

“Today we formally publish the list of candidates as submitted by the political parties in line with section 31(3) of the electoral act as amended.

“It stipulates that INEC must publish the particulars of the candidates submitted to INEC within seven days.

INEC

“In compliance to that, we hereby publish the list of candidates submitted to INEC.

“These names will equally be published in all the constituencies and local government headquarters where elections will hold.

“What we published are the list of candidates for Presidential and National Assembly candidates,” he said.

In Anambra Central Senatorial District, the published candidates are Mr Charles Odunukwe of Peoples Democratic (PDP), Umeh of All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) and Ekwunife of All Progressives Congress (APC).

In South Senatorial District, Sen. Andy Uba of the APC, Mr Chukwunedum Ubah of the PDP and Chief Nicholas Ukachukwu of APGA made the list.

For North Senatorial District, Sen. Margery Okadigbo of the APC, Oduah of the PDP and Chief Chinedu Emeka of APGA made the provisional list.

Nkedife said the list of state governorship and state House of Assembly candidates will be published on Nov. 2.

Tags

No tags for this article

Post Your Comment below: >>
Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are those of the writers and do not reflect those of nigerianewsgrio.com. nigerianewsgrio.com accepts no responsibility legal or otherwise for their accuracy of content. Please report any inappropriate content to us, and we will evaluate it as a matter of priority.
Loading...

About the Author:



Related Articles

0 News 25/10/2018 14:57:00 Politics: Russia says a US Navy spy plane led a drone swarm to attack its base in Syria

Politics: Russia says a US Navy spy plane led a drone swarm to attack its base in Syria

A Russian defense official said a January drone swarm attack on a Russian military base in Syria had been commanded from a US Navy P-8A

0 News 25/10/2018 15:00:00 Umeh, Oduah, Ekwunife make INEC provisional list

Umeh, Oduah, Ekwunife make INEC provisional list

Senators Victor Umeh, Stella Oduah and Uche Ekwenife were some of the names in the list of candidates published by the Independent National Electoral Commission

0 News 25/10/2018 15:00:00 Sports: A top NFL prospect has used Twitter since his freshman year of high school as motivation to achieve his No. 1 goal — help his mom retire

Sports: A top NFL prospect has used Twitter since his freshman year of high school as motivation to achieve his No. 1 goal — help his mom retire

In ninth grade, Jachai Polite made his Twitter handle @RetireMoms to reflect his goal of helping his mother quit her two jobs. Now, in

Most Watched Videos

View all posts
0 Videos 12/11/2017 22:38:00 Praise & Worship by 12 years old Odehyieba Priscilla ( Must Watch)

Praise & Worship by 12 years old Odehyieba Priscilla ( Must Watch)

Remain Blessed for Worshipping with Me to give Glory to God.

0 Videos 09/11/2017 22:59:00 Best Response Ever to the Age-old Question - "What Will You Do If Your Partner Denies Paternity?"

Best Response Ever to the Age-old Question - "What Will You Do If Your Partner Denies Paternity?"

Best Response Ever to the Age-old Question - "What Will You Do If Your Partner Denies Paternity?" Watch and share ...after you laugh!



Most Read News

View all posts
0 News 23/10/2018 23:18:00 Oba Elegushi promises to change fortunes of Nigerian sports

Oba Elegushi promises to change fortunes of Nigerian sports

His Royal Majesty, Oba Saheed Ademola Elegushi(Kusenla III), the youngest Oba in Lagos has promised to change the fortunes of Nigerian Sportsmen and women in

0 News 21/10/2018 23:54:00 Cabotage, Content Acts have opened opportunities in maritime sector – Otike-Obi

Cabotage, Content Acts have opened opportunities in maritime sector – Otike-Obi

Following successfully conclusion of a bond issuance programme where the company raised N7 billion to finance its operation, C & I Leasing Plc just acquired

0 News 21/10/2018 13:47:00 It’s Still The Economy, Stupid Outside The Box By Alex Otti

It’s Still The Economy, Stupid Outside The Box By Alex Otti

‘A really hungry person does not twice walk past food offered as sacrifice to the gods’ – Old African Proverb  ‘Economy is not important or unimportant,

0 News 19/10/2018 18:52:00 We are still focused on security and the hope of bringing peace and improved economy – president Buhari

We are still focused on security and the hope of bringing peace and improved economy – president Buhari

President Buhari today in Abuja said his administration will work harder to improve on the gains recorded in securing the country from the onslaughts of

0 News 25/10/2018 10:51:00 2019: Ambode demonstrated grace, holds no grudges – Bagudu

2019: Ambode demonstrated grace, holds no grudges – Bagudu

…says Lagos Gov’s Efforts Ensured 90% Reduction In Nigeria’s Rice ImportationKebbi State Governor, Alhaji Atiku Bagudu on Thursday showered accolades on his counterpart in Lagos,

0 News 24/10/2018 13:44:00 UEFA charge Man United over pitch invasion

UEFA charge Man United over pitch invasion

Manchester United were charged by UEFA on Wednesday for a pitch invasion at Old Trafford during their Champions League defeat by Juventus.Manchester United’s Portuguese manager

Most Watched Movies

cron